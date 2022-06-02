ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crime Stoppers: Brothers killed hours apart on the same Milwaukee street

By Amanda Porterfield
CBS 58
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two brothers were killed just hours apart on the same street. It's one of Milwaukee's latest homicides that has ripped a family apart. With your help, the person responsible can be held accountable. The shooting happened May 13, near 22nd and Keefe. The first...

Comments / 12

Dyzaea Kemet
3d ago

Poppie I'm going to miss u. Just know your Godmother loves u dearly. Ball in heaven Poppie and Money

