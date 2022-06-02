ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tristan Thompson’s Son Theo, 6 Months, Goes To The Zoo With Mom Maralee Nichols: Photo

By Eric Todisco
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Splashnews

Tristan Thompson‘s son Theo enjoyed a day at the San Diego Zoo with his mom Maralee Nichols, 31. Maralee a shared an Instagram photo on June 1 of herself holding her 6-month-old baby in her arms at the zoo. Maralee and Theo both turned away from the camera to watch the giraffes from afar. The Texas trainer, who gave birth to her son on Dec. 1, wore a tank top and jeans, while baby Theo was dressed in a white onesie. “Can’t believe my baby is 6 months old 🥲,” Maralee captioned the image. “Theo’s first time at the zoo, he loved looking at all the animals 🦒.”

Maralee has full custody of her son and Tristan, 31, is not involved in his life whatsoever. Initially, Tristan denied that he got Maralee pregnant after they had an affair while he was still romantically involved with Khloe Kardashian, the mother of his 4-year-old daughter True. The NBA star ultimately confirmed paternity of baby Theo in January 2022, publicly apologizing and promising that he’d be “amicably raising” Theo with Maralee. However, Maralee has claimed Tristan still hasn’t paid her any support for Theo.

“Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son. He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance,” Maralee’s rep told HollywoodLife in a statement in February 2022.

Tristan’s paternity scandal brought a lot of pain on Khloe, who he had already cheated on twice before. After he confirmed Theo’s paternity in January, Tristan issued a public apology to The Kardashians star. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

Tristan and Khloe are no longer together, but he still remains involved in their daughter True’s life. The pro basketball player is also a parent to 5-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend and social media influencer Jordan Craig.

