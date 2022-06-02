ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Pleads For Dad Of Murdered Texas Student To Be Released For Funeral

By James Crowley
 3 days ago
Kim Kardashian put in a request to Federal Bureau of Prisons to allow for the temporary release of Eli Torres to be able to attend the funeral of his daughter Eliahana Cruz Torres, who was murdered in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Ulvade, Texas. Kim, 41, shared a photo of the 10 -year-old victim and made an emotional case for Eli to receive a temporary release, as he’s been in prison for a non-violent drug charge.

In her Story, Kim explained the situation for Ellie’s family and how Eli has tried to get a temporary release to be there for his daughter’s funeral. “This is Eliahana ‘Ellie’ Cruz Torres, 10 years old, and one of the 19 victims of the shooting in Uvalde, TX. Her family are desperately hoping that her father, who is incarcerated for a non violent drug offense, be granted temporary release so that he can attend her funeral. So far their requests have been denied,” she wrote on her social media on Thursday, June 2.

Kim penned an emotional call for Eli Torres to be able to attend his daughter’s funeral. (Shutterstock)

The SKIMs founder then tagged the bureau, with a heart-wrenching plea for the father. “I ask the @bureauofprisons to grant Eli Torres temporary release so that he can say his last goodbye to his baby girl. Every parent deserves that right,” she said.

Eliahana’s funeral is expected to take place on Friday, June 3. With his requests for temporary release denied, Eli will reportedly watch a livestream, according to The Houston Chronicle. The father expressed his regret in an interview with the outlet. “The days and nights, they’re dark,” he told The Chronicle.

The memorial for Ellie will reportedly take place on Friday. ( Eric Gay/AP/Shutterstock)

Kim has made her interest in prison reform well-known, and she’s worked incredibly hard on a wide array of cases to try to get people released from prison. She’s also been outspoken about the importance of reform in wake of the Texas shooting. She called for stricter gun laws in a pair of tweets. “Yesterday 19 children were murdered by an 18 year old, and I find myself heartbroken, disgusted and furious about how little has been done by law makers to enact gun laws that protect our children,” she wrote.

Candase Bushey
3d ago

I think the dad has every right to be at his little childs funeral I remember hearing about this that one of the 19 little kids that were killed the dad was in prison and the mom of that little child just wanted the dad to be able to say goodbye I he should be able to say goodbye to his little angel 😇

