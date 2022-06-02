JLo Just Wore This Simple Top That Everyone Should Have In Their Closet This Summer

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s JLo’s world and we’re all just living in it. From red-carpet outfit extravaganzas to chic casual attire, Jennifer Lopez is never short on styles we want to steal. And as if to prove a point, the “On The Floor” singer wowed us yet again with her summer-chic ensemble last week.

Under the Los Angeles heat, Jennifer dons a plain cropped white tee and light grey wide-leg trousers, complemented by a rare Himalayan crocodile Hermés Birkin bag (which we last spotted during her Mother’s Day lunch with daughter Emme).

Crop tops are a big part of J.Lo’s signature style. So if there’s anyone you can turn to to help you pull off the crop top look, it’s her.

Now you can update your street style this summer, even without a Hollywood star’s bank account, with the help of these SweatyRocks basic crop top shirts for around $17 on Amazon.

Crop tops are usually a hit or miss, but not with these SweatyRocks beauties. They’re not too tight and not too loose. With sizes ranging from small to double XL, there’s a basic top for all different body types. You can also choose from different colors, print patterns and neck cuts to match your favorite high-waisted bottoms.

If you also love matching crop tops and pants like J.Lo, this top looks great with shorts, skirts, and pants. This top doesn’t ride up and the necklines are slightly wider to keep you cool and relaxed all day long. The lightweight and stretchy fabric hugs your body and shows off your curves while still remaining comfortable.

The SweatRocks top is a must-have for whatever summer activities you have in mind this year. Dress it up or down with your shoes, bags, and accessories—and rock your OOTD the J.Lo way.

This crop top can help you achieve a more polished, higher-end look whether you’re wearing it for a lazy day, a gym workout or an outdoor date with your partner or friends. Now you’ll be able to flaunt your abs and curves and stun everyone with your Jennifer Lopez energy. Shop Amazon for this affordable top today for as low as $17.