Tysons, VA

CBRE Moving NoVA Office to Tysons’ Boro Tower

By Keith Loria
Commercial Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBRE has inked a 24,108-square-foot lease at Boro Tower, a 20-story office building in Tysons, Va., with plans to relocate from its current home of 30,000 square feet at 1861 International Drive in McLean. Located at 8350 Broad Street in Tysons, the building is owned by a joint venture...

Commercial Observer

MCF Sells Offices for $17M, Double What it Paid in 2020

MCF Capital has sold two recently renovated office buildings in Lanham, Md., for $16.9 million. The buyer was undisclosed. Located at 7404 and 7375 Executive Place, the two buildings — known as Maryland Corporate Center 3 and 4 — are a combined 140,000 square feet. At the time of the sale, they were 87 percent leased to 35 tenants. Originally built in 1988, the buildings were acquired by MCH Capital in April of 2020 for $8 million, according to public records.
LANHAM, MD
WTOP

Affordable housing could replace former car dealership site in Alexandria

The vacant site of a former car dealership in Alexandria, Virginia, could soon be replaced by dozens of affordable housing units. Community Housing Partners (CHP), a Virginia-based nonprofit that works towards sustainable and affordable communities, has proposed a new development in Alexandria called Witter Place. CHP’s proposal and request for...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Commercial Observer

Fortune 500 Company Inks Lease at Virginia Inland Port Logistics Center

A Fortune 500 company has signed a 10-year, 340,000-square-foot lease at the Virginia Inland Port Logistics Center, a 20-acre site in Front Royal, Va. The undisclosed company will move into the entirety of 300 Winners Court, a Class A warehouse space, which developer Equus Capital Partners broke ground on last year.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
mocoshow.com

Mexicue to Open its First MoCo Location on June 7

Last July we let you know that New York based Mexicue, which has a nearby location at 1720 14th St NW in DC, would be coming to 4733 Elm St. in Bethesda, the former site of Gusto Farm to Street. The Mexican restaurant has announced via social media that it will one opening on Tuesday, June 7th. The menu features tacos, bowls, shareable platters, margaritas and weekend brunch.
BETHESDA, MD
rockvillenights.com

Living on $3.7 million a year in Rockville, Maryland

Can you live on $3.7 million a year in Rockville? Brian Jung is doing it now. The successful YouTuber has a channel dedicated to videos on personal finance and cryptocurrency. His family came here from South Korea in the 1990s, one of many who have settled in a Rockville where the Asian community is now one of the economic engines of the city. CNBC took notice of Jung's acccomplishments, including his financial stake in Rockville Town Square's Gyuzo Japanese BBQ restaurant, in a new episode of its Make It: Millenial Money series.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Popular Northwest DC street may become 'pedestrian only,' at times, this summer

WASHINGTON — It’s been talked about for years, but could DC finally be getting closer to making a popular Northwest street into a pedestrian-only zone?. On Wednesday, Advisory Neighborhood Commission 1C, which includes DC’s Adams Morgan, Kalorama, and Lanier Heights neighborhoods, voted to support an effort by the Adams Morgan Partnership Business Improvement District to convert 18th Street Northwest, between Kalorama and Columbia Roads, into a pedestrian-only zone on a recurring, temporary basis.
WASHINGTON, DC
Falls Church News-Press

Bigger Than Mosaic, Dig At West End Begins

Mark your calendars now! September 2024, just over two years from now, the Grand Opening of the biggest development, by far, in the City of Falls Church, will be held. The massive West Falls mixed use project promises to be bigger and more prosperous than the recently-completed Merrifield-based Mosaic a couple miles down the road.
Inside Nova

For sale in Falmouth: A house with a homemade mountain and cave

A house for sale in southern Stafford recently made an appearance on the Zillow Gone Wild Instagram page for its unusual manmade "mountain" and cave. Unfortunately, no photos from inside the cave appear on the Realtor.com listing. Realtors: Share your open house events in our events calendar.
FALMOUTH, VA
dcpolicycenter.org

Chart of the week: Rents in Ward 5 are catching up to more expensive places in the city￼

Washington D.C. has long been an expensive city to rent an apartment, but where within the city renting housing is most expensive has changed during the pandemic. In the past three years, the cost of renting an apartment in the District has increased overall by an average of 15.46 percent—but these increases are inconsistent across both apartment size and between the city’s eight wards.
WASHINGTON, DC
southlakessentinel.com

The new and improved Reston Town Center!

Reston Town Center is currently under construction for a better, more modern, and contemporary space. Expanding the area for more outdoorsy activities will take quite a while to finish, but the end result will surely be worth the wait. Boston properties plans on spending millions on renovating the common area....
RESTON, VA
Source of the Spring

Willie T’s Seafood Shack to Open This Month

Willie T’s Seafood Shack is set to open this month in the former home of Andy’s Restaurant at 9326 Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring, according to a report from Bethesda Beat. The location was supposed to open in April, but the opening date has been a “moving target,” John Tang, manager of Willie T’s in Springfield, Va., said to Bethesda Beat last month.
SILVER SPRING, MD
thedcpost.com

Best Perfume Shops in Washington DC: Top Three Spots

Fragrances are a great way to feel freshened up and spice up our every day life. And it is not as hard as you think to find a good perfumery in town. These are the best perfume shops in Washington DC. Jo Malone London. Address: 996 I St NW Washington...
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

‘Realignment’ of roads in Bethesda’s Westbard neighborhood to begin this weekend

Crews this weekend are set to begin work on “realigning” two roads in the Westbard neighborhood of Bethesda, with work expected to span more than a year. The realignment of Westbard Avenue so that it directly connects with River Road is part of the redevelopment of the Westwood Shopping Center, which began this year and will bring new shops, apartments, townhomes and a senior living facility.
BETHESDA, MD
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Lidl Opens New Store in McLean, Bringing Store Count to 34 in Virginia

Lidl U.S., the Arlington, Va.-based division of Germany’s Schwarz Group, held a grand opening June 1 for its new store in McLean, Va.—bringing its store count to 34 in the Old Dominion State. Lidl said it invested $10 million in the new store at 1330 Chain Bridge Road....
abc27.com

Improvements planned for Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — Amtrak has announced on June 3 that the organization is making the necessary infrastructure improvements between Washington D.C. and New York City as an effort to improve the railroad and enhance the overall customer experience. According to a news release, the company has committed approximately...
WASHINGTON, DC
Travel Maven

A list of Washington D.C.'s best new Restaurants

With so many old favorites in addition to the new slew of options cropping up every month, it can be hard to keep track of the latest restaurants worth your time and money. That’s where this list comes in to help. Keep reading to find out more about these restaurants that have opened over the last year and why you need to check them out.
WASHINGTON, DC
storereporter.com

Wegmans update, new development on Rockville Pike, HomeSense sets a date

Finally we’re seeing some real progress at Rockville’s Twinbrook Quarter commercial/residential development, future home of the much-anticipated Wegmans grocery store. Cranes have been out in full force on this stretch of Rockville Pike, where the wrecking ball soon will demolish empty buildings that once belonged to Pizza CS, Fuddruckers, Toosso, the Salvation Army Family Store and the Sheffield/Danker furniture warehouse. Sadly though, we’re still a long way off from welcoming Wegmans to Rockville — so long, in fact, that the grocery chain won’t even speculate about a potential opening date. As things stand now, a Wegmans spokesman tells us this store probably won’t even get started on construction until 2024.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Delta slashes thousands of flights nationwide, including at BWI-Marshall

LINTHICUM, Md. — Delta Airlines Inc. slashed roughly 7,600 flights from its July and August schedules in an effort to "strategically ... build additional resilience in our system and improve operational reliability," the company said last week. Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport will see a nearly 8% reduction in...
BALTIMORE, MD
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Jolibee Opens This Month

Jollibee, home of "Chickenjoy," is opening a restaurant with a drive-thru at 4809 Beauregard St. in Alexandria. The restaurant opens around the middle of June. Grand opening info will be available closer to the opening date. The Lincolnia-neighborhood restaurant, at 4809 Beauregard St. is just over the Alexandria City line...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

