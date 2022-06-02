ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Ticket lottery open for 2022 Field of Dreams game featuring Cubs and Reds

WLWT 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa baseball fans now have a chance to score a ticket to one of the most anticipated...

www.wlwt.com

Chicago magazine

The Chicago Whales: A Short-Lived Team with a Long Legacy

I walked into the Cubs Store in Wrigley Field, and made an unusual request. “Do you have a Chicago Whales cap?” I asked the clerk. “We had a shirt years ago, but it was a one-time-only thing,” he replied. “It was a ‘C’ with a whale inside.”
CHICAGO, IL
travellemming.com

Where to Stay in Cincinnati (Best Neighborhoods & Areas)

Wondering where to stay in Cincinnati? Whether you want to watch a game at Paul Brown Stadium, spend a day wandering Eden Park, or go to the Cincinnati Art Museum, there are plenty of areas and neighborhoods to stay in Cincinnati, OH. I grew up in Cincinnati, and I’m excited...
CINCINNATI, OH
kjfmradio.com

First-ever sold out Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series

ILLINOIS — Governor JB Pritzker today announced that the sold-out NASCAR Cup Series race, Enjoy Illinois 300 – which is sponsored by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) Illinois Office of Tourism – is expected to attract more than 83,000 fans and produce at least $60 million in economic impact for the region. The event is the track’s first-ever sell-out and is World Wide Technology Raceway’s (WWTR) largest single-day crowd to date.
ILLINOIS STATE
Cincinnati CityBeat

The True-Blue Story Behind Cincinnati's Blue Creamy Whip

“I’ll have a small Smurf cone with jimmies, please.”. A non-native Cincinnatian may be hard-pressed to decode that sentence, but it makes sense at Kings Island. The Smurf cone, blueberry ice cream, blue soft serve – whatever you call it – is an essential piece of Cincinnati’s food canon, and we have Kings Island to thank for it. It’s impossible to chronicle the history of blue ice cream in Cincinnati without first delving into the history of Kings Island, the brains behind the blueberry soft serve that has taken up residence in ice cream machines all over the Greater Cincinnati area.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Zoo voted best in the nation

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo has been voted the best zoo in the nation by USA Today's 2022 10 Best Readers' Choicepoll. (ABOVE VIDEO: Meet Cincinnati's newest cheetah ) It's the second year in a row the zoo made the top of the list. Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and...
CINCINNATI, OH
todaynationnews.com

Former Bears GM Ryan Pace sells Bluff Lake home for $1.4 million

Former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace and his wife Stephanie sold their Bluff Lake home in an off-market deal for $1.4 million, according to public records. Now a senior personnel director for the Atlanta Falcons, Pace was the Bears’ general manager from 2015 until the team fired him in January. Pace and his wife sold the home on April 28.
CHICAGO, IL
WTHR

Flight from Indy to Chicago aborts takeoff, evacuates on tarmac

INDIANAPOLIS — A Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis to Chicago aborted its takeoff Saturday morning and evacuated on the tarmac at Indianapolis International Airport. Flight 4837 left the gate just before 7:30 a.m. but never left the ground. Republic said 67 passengers and four crew members were on board the twin-engine Embraer 175 jet.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLWT 5

SPCA Cincinnati waives adoption fees for people 55 and older

CINCINNATI — SPCA Cincinnati is waiving adoption fees for people 55 years and older. It's part of the shelter's Pets for People program. According to SPCA Cincinnati, the program is about matching senior pets, which are dogs and cats 5 years or older, with senior companions. Adoptions fees will...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit donut shop named among best in America

A Detroit-area donut shop is getting some national recognition. Thrillist posted a list of the best donut shops in America and one Michigan location made the cut. Hamtramck is a bit of an oddity: a city within the city of Detroit populated with huge Polish and Muslim enclaves that’s seemingly worlds away from the city just outside its limits. It's also home to some of the best bakeries in the state, and on Paczki Day (or Fat Tuesday, if you're wrong), it’s home to the best hypercaloric donut varieties in the US.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Chicago

Windy City Hot Dog Festival kicks off in Portage Park this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – Hot dog lovers will make their way to Portage Park for the Windy City Hot Dog Festival.The event will happen on Milwaukee Avenue between Cuyler and Irving Park Road. Some of the festivities include a hot dog eating contest, live music, vendors, and more. The festival will happen Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. 
CHICAGO, IL

