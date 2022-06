Fans who like action on the basepaths were in for a treat Friday in the Austin Regional. There was a rare inside the park grand slam in the Louisiana Tech-Dallas Baptist game. With 2 outs in the bottom of the 6th inning, Louisiana Tech’s Jorge Corona hit a deep fly to center field. In the Austin, Texas twilight, the DBU center fielder was unable to locate the ball before it landed near the warning track. The slam extended La Tech’s lead to 11-4.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO