ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

French Open lookahead: Nadal-Zverev, Cilic-Ruud semifinals

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wbnqb_0fyetlr000
1 of 4

PARIS (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY

Rafael Nadal will face No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev in one French Open men’s semifinal. No. 20 Marin Cilic will play No. 8 Casper Ruud in the second semifinal in Court Philippe Chatrier on Friday. It is Nadal’s 36th birthday. There is rain in the forecast, so it is a good thing the stadium has a retractable roof. Nadal showed up at Roland Garros with his personal doctor because of chronic pain in his left foot. The Spaniard known as the King of Clay is seeking a 14th French Open trophy and 22nd Grand Slam title overall — both of those numbers would add to records he already holds — and has said repeatedly that he does not know if each match will be his last at the tournament he has dominated for so long. None of the other three players remaining the men’s bracket has participated in a final in Paris. And only Zverev has even been to the semifinals at the clay-court major, losing at that stage a year ago. The 25-year-old German was the runner-up at the 2020 U.S. Open and won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last summer. Cilic, a 33-year-old from Croatia, won the 2014 U.S. Open and is now one of five active players to get to the final four at least once at each Grand Slam tournament. Ruud is a 23-year-old from Norway who hadn’t been past the fourth round at a Slam until now. The men’s final is Sunday.

FRIDAY’S FORECAST

Chance of thunderstorms. High of 79 degrees Fahrenheit (26 Celsius).

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Women’s Semifinals: No. 1 Iga Swiatek beat No. 20 Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1; No. 18 Coco Gauff beat Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1.

Mixed Doubles Final: No. 2 Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof beat Ulrikke Eikeri and Joran Vliegen 7-6 (5), 6-2.

STAT OF THE DAY

2004 — The last time a player younger than Coco Gauff, an 18-year-old American, played in a Grand Slam final. Maria Sharapova was 17 when she won Wimbledon that year. Gauff faces Iga Swiatek on Saturday at Roland Garros for the title.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I don’t think I consider myself a veteran. I mean, I do when I step on the court. ... I feel like I’ve learned sooner how to handle myself in certain situations than other players have. But I’m still learning, day in and day out.” — Coco Gauff.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tennis World Reacts To Serena Williams, Wimbledon News

As of now, Serena Williams is not expected to compete at Wimbledon this June. On Friday, the women's singles entry list for the Grand Slam tournament at the All England Club was released. Williams was not on the list. In 2021, Williams suffered a leg injury against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Roland Garros 2022: the SHOCKING PIC of Alexander Zverev's injury

What happened to Alexander Zverev was an episode that happens very rarely in a semi-final of a Grand Slam, one of the four prestigious events of the season. The desire to arrive at the final act of the Parisian tournament, beat a great champion like Rafael Nadal and chase the dream most often sought for a few years: all this vanished in an instant due to a very bad crash in a crucial phase of the match , which would then have led the two to play the outcome of the second set at the tie-break.
TENNIS
Reuters

Nadal in French Open final after Zverev retires with ankle injury

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - It was not the ending anyone expected following a three-hour contest that produced plenty of high drama as Rafael Nadal reached the French Open final for an incredible 14th time on Friday -- albeit after Alexander Zverev was forced to retire hurt with an ankle injury while trailing 7-6(8) 6-6. A semi-final between a Spaniard who has won the claycourt major a record 13-times and a red-hot German playing perhaps the best tennis in his career lived up to expectation for three hours and 13 minutes.
TENNIS
The Independent

Alexander Zverev says injury suffered against Rafael Nadal is ‘very serious’

Alexander Zverev has said the injury he suffered in the French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal is “very serious”.The world number three’s participation at Wimbledon this month will now be in major doubt after he rolled his ankle at the end of the second set.Zverev left the court in a wheelchair and returned on crutches to confirm to the umpire that he could not continue.In a video message on Twitter, the 25-year-old German said: “A very difficult moment for me today on the court.“Obviously a fantastic match until what happened, happened.“It looks like I have a very serious injury. But...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Coco Gauff
Person
Philippe Chatrier
Person
Maria Sharapova
ClutchPoints

Coco Gauff’s incredibly classy message to Iga Swiatek after losing in French Open final at Roland Garros

Coco Gauff’s dreams of winning the 2022 French Open women’s singles tournament came to an end Saturday, as she fell prey to world no. 1 Iga Swiatek to the tune of a 1-6, 3-6 score. While that loss definitely stings and will hurt for days to come for Gauff, that did not stop the 18-year-old American tennis star from showering her conqueror at Roland Garros.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Alexander Zverev reveals he has torn 'several lateral ligaments' in his right foot after sickening ankle injury that forced him out of French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal as he poses in crutches and a protective boot

Initial medical checks show that Alexander Zverev tore 'several lateral ligaments' in his right foot during his French Open semi-final with Rafael Nadal on Friday. The German athlete posed in crutches on social media to inform fans of his horror injury, having just undergone an initial medical check which showed up multiple ligament tears.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marin Cilic#Us Open#Cilic Ruud#Ap#Lookahead#Casper Ruud#Spaniard#German
The Spun

Serena Williams Appears To Make Decision On Playing Wimbledon

On Friday, the women's singles entry list for Wimbledon was released. Serena Williams did not appear on the list. Williams has been a fixture at the All England Club for two decades. Her first Wimbledon title came in 2002. She went on to win again in 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2016.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Alexander Zverev describes his ankle injury as 'very serious' after he was forced to withdraw from semi-final against Rafael Nadal following sickening scenes at Roland Garros

Alexander Zverev has said the injury he suffered in the French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal is 'very serious'. The world number three's participation at Wimbledon this month will now be in major doubt after he rolled his ankle at the end of the second set. Zverev left the court...
TENNIS
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Tennis Legend Rafael Nadal

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal continues to make history. On Sunday, Nadal captured yet another French Open title, increasing his career Grand Slams number to 22, extending his lead on the all-time list. Nadal is now 14-0 in French Open finals. The Nadal household will certainly be celebrating in a big...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Norway
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Female Protester Going Viral At French Open

Earlier today, the men's semifinals of the French Open got off to an inauspicious start. Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev got off to a roaring start in their match. It looked like the match would enter rarified air as both men battled back and forth for over three hours in just the first two sets.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Alexander Zverev reveals extent of his brutal foot injury

Alexander Zverev had to retire from his semifinal match against Rafael Nadal at the French Open on Friday due to a brutal injury suffered during the second set. On Saturday, the world No. 3 player revealed the extent of his injury. Zverev posted photos on Instagram Saturday of himself on...
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Rafael Nadal drops shocking injury revelation after 14th French Open win

Rafael Nadal defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets to earn his record 14th career victory at the renowned Roland Garros. Nadal extended his seemingly unbeatable record following his win over Ruud, while also adding another Major victory to his belt, putting him further ahead of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. What may be the most impressive aspect of Nadal’s victory at the French Open this year was the apparent injury he’d been battling throughout the tournament.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Alexander Zverev withdraws from French Open semifinal with injury, Rafael Nadal advances

After a thrilling 7-6 (10-8) battle in the first set of a French Open semifinal on Friday morning between No. 5 Rafael Nadal and No. 3 Alexander Zverev, the pair dueled to 6-6 split through 12 games in the second set, and it looked like fans were in for a classic. The potential epic was cut short before the second set could go to another tiebreaker though, as Zverez was forced to retire from competition after suffering an ankle injury during play, allowing Nadal to advance.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Alexander Zverev says he tore 'several lateral ligaments' in French Open semifinal

Alexander Zverev says he tore "several lateral ligaments" Friday when he collapsed during a semifinal match against Rafael Nadal at the French Open. Zverev, 25, suffered the injury late in the second set when his right ankle rolled underneath him. He was taken off the court in a wheelchair and later returned on crutches to retire from the match. On Saturday, he said initial medical checks showed significant damage in his foot.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

931K+
Followers
451K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy