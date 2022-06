4-County held day of fun and business Thursday

HEY, I'M CHRIS MAYNARD. I'M A VOLUNTEER FOR THE TUPELO LEE HUMANE SOCIETY. AND TODAY I HAVE THE ONE WE VOTED, BEST NATURED PUP IN THE SHELTER. SHE IS THE SWEETEST, KINDEST, GENTLEST SWEET GIRL. SHE'S BEEN HERE SINCE SOMETIME IN MARCH. SHE'S JUST FINISHED HER HEARTWORM TREATMENT. I JUST CAN'T SAY ENOUGH NICE THINGS ABOUT HER. SHE'S BEAUTIFUL. ON TOP OF THAT, HER ADOPTION FEE IS $100. WE SURE WOULD LOVE FOR YOU TO COME MEET HER. SHE DOES GREAT WITH OTHER DOGS. BIT. SHE'S GREAT WITH KIDS. SO PLEASE COME AND CHECK ROSALIE OUT OR SOME OF OUR OTHER PUPS THAT ARE UP FOR ADOPTION. WE HOPE YOU HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND. THANK YOU.

TUPELO, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO