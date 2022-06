WORCESTER, M.A. (SYRACUSE METS) – The Syracuse Mets offense was an unstoppable force on Friday night, scoring 13 runs on 15 hits on the way to a 13-1 win over the Worcester Red Sox at Polar Park. The Mets have now won seven of the ten games they have played against the WooSox this season. Syracuse has scored a combined 34 runs in the first four games of the series in Massachusetts this week.

