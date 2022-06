June 5, 1890: The Comet opined, “In August, the election for county officers occurs. With one exception every candidate is from Jonesboro or thereabouts. We want to remind the gentlemen that Johnson City votes as it works, for the advancement of the greatest town in the Central South and the man or set of men that tries to impede our progress cannot have the endorsement of our people at the ballot box.”

