You Will Not Believe That This California Restaurant Exists

By Logan DeLoye
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

You would not expect this kind of architecture out of just any restaurant. One of the most uniquely-themed restaurants in all of California has a different style of bar on each floor. The third floor in particular is gothic-themed, while the fourth is a repurposed tiki bar.

According to a list put together by Timeout , one of the most uniquely-themed restaurants in all of California is Clifton's Republic. Clifton's Republic is located off of South Broadway in Los Angeles and literally has a giant redwood tree that rises up through the middle of the restaurant. Though the tree is not real, the size of the tree is accurate to that of a regular redwood. On occasion, the restaurant will hire aerialists to do tricks on the branches of the tree.

Here is what Timeout had to say about one of the most uniquely-themed restaurants in all of California :

"Founded in 1931 as a pay-what-you-can cafeteria, Clifton’s now serves as a multi-level drinking den with a jaw-dropping forest theme. At the center of the space stands a 40ft-tall fake redwood tree; Its base is located near the Monarch Bar on the second level and it reaches up to the ceiling with reinforced branches designed to hold aerialists. On the third level you'll find the Gothic Bar, a repurposed 19th-century altar, and on the fourth floor offices were transformed into two more bars spaces, Treetops and the tiki-themed Pacific Seas."

For more information visit HERE .

