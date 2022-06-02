4 Texas Hotels Named Among Nation's Hottest New Hotels

Photo: Getty Images

Looking for a hotel to book this summer? Lucky for you, TripAdvisor ranked the country's hottest new hotels .

Two Texas hotels made the cut, but the No. 1 spot belongs to the Lyle Washington DC. Here's a look at the Texas hotels in the Top 25 :

The Blossom Hotel is ranked No. 8. According to the Houston Chronicle , the Blossom Hotel in Houston has been open for six months. It's located about a mile from NRG Stadium.

"Despite opening during the most challenging year in history of the hospitality industry, Blossom Hotel Houston was an instant hit thanks to the team's dedication to invigorating the local economy and bringing both tourism and business to the city," said the hotel's director of operations Randy Nameth .

The Colton House Hotel in Austin comes in at No. 9. TripAdvisor included reviews that said, "The perfect home away from home!" and "Excellent service and well appointed hotel - rooms were spotless." The Thompson San Antonio - Riverwalk is ranked No. 12, followed by the Cotton Court Hotel in Lubbock at No. 20.

Here's a look at the top 10 hottest new hotels in the U.S.:

Lyle Washington DC, Washington D.C. Pendtry Manhattan West, New York City, New York Belvada Hotel, Tonopah, Nevada Bottleworks Hotel, Indianapolis, Indiana Under Canvas Lake Powell - Grand Staircase, Big Water, Utah The Ameswell Hotel, Mountain View, California Pendry West Hollywood, West Hollywood, California Blossom Hotel Houston, Houston, Texas Colton House Hotel, Austin, Texas Arlo Midtown, New York City, New York

To see the full list, click here .