ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

4 Texas Hotels Named Among Nation's Hottest New Hotels

By Dani Medina
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PtgJy_0fyekY9O00
Photo: Getty Images

Looking for a hotel to book this summer? Lucky for you, TripAdvisor ranked the country's hottest new hotels .

Two Texas hotels made the cut, but the No. 1 spot belongs to the Lyle Washington DC. Here's a look at the Texas hotels in the Top 25 :

The Blossom Hotel is ranked No. 8. According to the Houston Chronicle , the Blossom Hotel in Houston has been open for six months. It's located about a mile from NRG Stadium.

"Despite opening during the most challenging year in history of the hospitality industry, Blossom Hotel Houston was an instant hit thanks to the team's dedication to invigorating the local economy and bringing both tourism and business to the city," said the hotel's director of operations Randy Nameth .

The Colton House Hotel in Austin comes in at No. 9. TripAdvisor included reviews that said, "The perfect home away from home!" and "Excellent service and well appointed hotel - rooms were spotless." The Thompson San Antonio - Riverwalk is ranked No. 12, followed by the Cotton Court Hotel in Lubbock at No. 20.

Here's a look at the top 10 hottest new hotels in the U.S.:

  1. Lyle Washington DC, Washington D.C.
  2. Pendtry Manhattan West, New York City, New York
  3. Belvada Hotel, Tonopah, Nevada
  4. Bottleworks Hotel, Indianapolis, Indiana
  5. Under Canvas Lake Powell - Grand Staircase, Big Water, Utah
  6. The Ameswell Hotel, Mountain View, California
  7. Pendry West Hollywood, West Hollywood, California
  8. Blossom Hotel Houston, Houston, Texas
  9. Colton House Hotel, Austin, Texas
  10. Arlo Midtown, New York City, New York

To see the full list, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

California vs. Texas: Here’s how much house you get for $2M

(NEXSTAR) — Received $2 million and searching for a home? Should you’re trying in California or Texas, your mileage might differ. So how does the Golden State consider to the Lone Star State?. You acquired’t be shocked to study that a lot of the nation’s least moderately priced...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
State
Indiana State
City
Austin, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
State
Utah State
cw39.com

Popular restaurant hosting Uvalde fundraiser in 30 Houston locations

HOUSTON (CW39) — If you’re looking for a way to help families in Uvalde, restaurant chains Checkers and Rally’s are making it easy for you to donate. On June 7th, they’re hosting a fundraiser at 30 of their Houston area locations to benefit affected families of the Robb Elementary school shooting.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Washington Dc#Manhattan West#Economy#The Lyle Washington Dc#The Blossom Hotel#The Houston Chronicle#The Colton House Hotel#The Cotton Court Hotel#Nevada Bottleworks Hotel#Big Water#The Ameswell Hotel
Maryland Daily Record

Nephew Tommy Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Real Name/Full Name Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles. Father – Thomas Wesley Miles Sr. Wife/Spouse Name: Jacqueline Miles (m. 2016) Kids/Children Name: Yes (Jhordyn Miles, Sydnei Miles, Thomas Miles III) Profession: Comedian, actor and producer. Net Worth: $12 million. Last Updated: June 2022. Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles was...
HOUSTON, TX
themreport.com

Austin Suburb Crowned 2022’s Best City for Renters

According to a new report from RentCafe, an Austin suburb —Round Rock— has been named the best city for renters in 2022, as Texas reconfirms the rising appeal as a coveted place to live. Raleigh, North Carolina came in second place, followed by small cities located mainly in...
AUSTIN, TX
culturemap.com

Galveston Bay Foundation presents Houston Oyster & SeaFest

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. At the inaugural Houston Oyster & SeaFest, attendees will enjoy a variety of menu items including cooked oyster bites and signature seafood dishes from several of Houston's hottest restaurants, beer, wine and vodka bars, live music, educational exhibits, and more. Proceeds will benefit the Galveston Bay Foundation’s Oyster Shell Recycling Program.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
defendernetwork.com

Four can’t miss Third Ward food trucks to try this summer ￼

HOUSTON, TX– May 31, 2022: Food Trucks have become a staple of outdoor dining and some of Houston’s most enticing flavors are now being created by chefs, cooks and entrepreneurs in their small, mobile kitchens on wheels. On Almeda Road in Houston’s Historic Third Ward, there are four...
HOUSTON, TX
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy