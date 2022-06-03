ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSD 93.7 The Bull

You Will Not Believe That This Missouri Restaurant Exists

By Logan DeLoye
KSD 93.7 The Bull
KSD 93.7 The Bull
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bmX94_0fyekNgd00
Photo: Getty Images

This unique Missouri restaurant , located in Kansas City, serves an abundance of old-fashioned staples that please even the pickiest of eaters. Their most popular menu items are burgers, krinkle-cut fries, and classic milkshakes.

According to a list put together by Timeout , one of the most uniquely-themed restaurants in all of Missouri is the Fritz Railroad Restaurant. The Fritz Railroad Restaurant opened in the 1960s and features a plethora of vintage memorabilia. It is obviously railroad-themed and all of the booths are modeled after train car seating. The coolest aspect about the restaurant is that there is a train mounted on the ceiling that delivers food orders to customers' tables.

Here is what Timeout had to say about one of the most uniquely-themed restaurants in all of Missouri :

"This railroad-themed restaurant (with a second location in Kansas City, Kansas) has been delighting diners since it opened in KC in the mid-60s. At cherry-red vinyl booths among RR memorabilia like wooden train sets and crossroads sign, visitors order tried-and-true burgers, crinkle-cut fries and thick milkshakes, then wait for a ceiling-mounted 'train' that runs on tracks to deliver the order right to the table. It’s an old-fashioned good time that kids, in particular, are sure to love."

For more information visit HERE .

Comments / 0

Related
CJ Coombs

The legend of the Spook Light in southern Missouri

Spook Light Hornet MO via Facebook group. Sometimes legends or old ghost stories make that conversation around a summer night at the firepit fun, interesting, and creepy. When I was a young teenager, I heard a story about a man who worked with the railroad, had a terrible accident, and died.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri#Kansas#Fritz#Food Drink#Restaurants
tonyskansascity.com

Newsflash: Nobody REALLY Cares About Steamboat Arabia Leaving Kansas City

Apologies but this is a trip that most youngsters dread because video games are way more fun. Still, here's local history fading without much fun from anybody but bored newsies . . . The news the Steamboat Arabia Museum has signed a letter of intent to relocate to St. Charles...
krcu.org

Discover Nature: Missouri's Hummingbirds

Discover nature this week with Missouri Hummingbirds. A “glittering fragment of the rainbow” is how an early American naturalist described the hummingbird. He must have been impressed with its shimmering green plumage and crimson throat feathers. Also impressive are the size and speed of hummingbirds. Ruby-throated hummingbirds are...
FOX2Now

States sending the most people to Missouri

The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.
CJ Coombs

The parking garage facade of a 25 feet high row of books at Kansas City, Missouri's Central Library downtown is amazing

Parking facade by downtown central library in Kansas City, MO.Dean Hochman from Overland Park, KS, U.S., CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. If you have never visited the Central Library Branch of Kansas City, Missouri's public library, the facade of the parking garage, alone, might encourage you to go. It's so hard to drive by without stopping to look at the giant library books. The beauty of the architecture inside the library is an added bonus.
FOX2Now

Cheeses sold in Missouri and other states recalled

KANSAS (KSNT) – Many cheese products are being recalled due to the potential of Listeria contamination on Thursday, according to the FDA. Paris Brothers Inc. in Kansas City, Missouri has issued a voluntary limited recall of the following items:. Cottonwood River Cheddar. D’amir Brie Double Crème French Brie...
KANSAS CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Remembers Brookside

To conclude #TBT we share news of a wonderful walking tour to a part of town that ALMOST NOBODY can afford. Even worse . . . Not only is this enclave overpriced . . . It's not nearly as safe as it was back with this photo was first taken.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

A town steeped deep in history, take a ride to Kearney

KEARNEY, Mo — A 25-minute drive north of downtown Kansas City, Kearney is located in north-central Clay County. As of the 2020 census, the town’s population sits at over 10,400 residents. Kearney was founded in the 1850s, but the town was originally named Centerville. It was later renamed...
KEARNEY, MO
KSN News

Reports of hail across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe weather is brewing across Kansas on Sunday, June 5. Part of that severe weather includes hail. Below are the latest reports of hail sizes from KSN’s Storm Track 3 weather team: 7:57 p.m. St. Francis – Quarter size hail 7:24 pm. Luray – Russell County – Half dollar size hail […]
KANSAS STATE
fox4kc.com

Four must-see stops in Kearney

KEARNEY, Mo. — Your first must see is the James Farm. This is where notorious outlaw Jesse James was born, and his family lived here for more than 100 years. This is one of the oldest buildings in Kearney, as this log cabin was built in 1822. The James...
KEARNEY, MO
kclibrary.org

Mount Washington Cemetery: In Search of Lost Time

Legendary mountain man Jim Bridger, newspaper mogul William Rockhill Nelson, and sisters Alice Berry Graham and Katharine Berry Richardson – the founders of Children’s Mercy Hospital – are a few of many notable Kansas Citians buried in Mount Washington Cemetery. Incorporated in 1901, Mount Washington was developed...
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Stolen Boy Scouts trailer used for fundraisers found damaged

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local Boy Scouts troop has its trailer back. Scoutmaster Jack Scogin of Boy Scout Troop 1865 said he noticed Saturday that the troop’s trailer used for the group’s major fundraisers and to haul equipment to summer camp had disappeared after it was parked at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Independence.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSD 93.7 The Bull

KSD 93.7 The Bull

Saint Louis, MO
3K+
Followers
408
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

#1 For New Country in St. Louis

 https://937thebull.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy