Douglas County, OR

INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 6.2.22

kqennewsradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA second year-end look at the Class of 2022...

kqennewsradio.com

Comments / 1

roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 6/3 – Manufactured Home Replacement Resources GRANT for Almeda Fire Victims, Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Telephone Scam

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Manufactured Home Replacement Resources GRANT for Almeda Fire VIctims. The Rogue Valley was already in a housing crunch when the Almeda Fire hit....
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., June 3

OHA report, June 2, 2022 – Cases: 1,815 new, 769,081 total; Deaths: 5 new, 7,644 total; Hospitalized: 307, 8 more than Wednesday. CHW report, June 2, 2022 – New cases: 51; Active cases: 264; Hospitalizations:8; New deaths: 1, 154 total; Total cases: 11,186.
COOS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

OVERDUE MAN LOCATED THURSDAY

A Drain man, overdue from a camping trip, was located by crews from Douglas County Search and Rescue on Thursday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Melinda Nash, the wife of 70-year old William Nash, indicated that he had gone camping at Hemlock Lake Tuesday and no one had seen or heard from him since. The man had suffered a medical issue two years ago, which had caused some confusion and communication issues, according to his wife. Melinda Nash said she had downloaded a GPS location app on the man’s phone, which showed that he was in the Hemlock area.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County man dies in cliff plunge on Oregon coast

BROOKINGS Ore. (CBS SF) -- A Sonoma County resident of Penngrove fell to his death in Oregon on Sunday, according to the Curry County Sheriff's Office.Nam Ing, 56, a photographer, had been hiking with friends when he slipped from the trail and fell nearly 300 feet to the rocks on the shoreline below, authorities said.Ing had been walking at the Natural Bridges Viewpoint, 20 miles south of Gold Beach. The sheriff's office said that it is frequently called to that area for rescues.Sheriff's deputies and other first responders arrived at the scene and used a rope system to reach Ing, who was pronounced deceased by an EMT from the Brookings Fire and Rescue Department.Oregon state police, Cal Ore life flight ambulance and the Cape Ferrelo fire department assisted with the recovery and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded with a helicopter."This is such a tragedy and, from all of us here at the Curry County Sheriff's Office, we send our condolences to the Ing family," the department said  in a statement.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
newslincolncounty.com

The Future is Bright and Shiney at Oregon Coast Community College

Registration has opened for summer and fall terms at Oregon Coast Community College. Summer is a great time to catch up on credits or take an interesting course for fun. Summer 2022 classes include U.S. Government, World Regional Geography, American Indian History, Literature of Science Fiction, Disc Golf, Surfing, and more. Summer term begins July 5 and ends August 20. For Fall 2022, students can expect a robust lineup of classes, activities, and events. Fall term will include a wider selection of courses including computer science, Japanese Culture, Environmental Literature, Disc Golf, Surfing, and much more. Fall term begins September 26 and ends December 10.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
moderncampground.com

Southern Oregon RV Park Reopens to Travelers

Southern Oregon RV Park has gone beyond providing emergency shelter to re-establishing its main purpose of welcoming motorhome campers and RV owners. As per a report, the Central Point park was the first park to sign an agreement with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for emergency shelter following the Labor Day 2020 fires. The survivors of The Almeda and the South Obenchain fire sheltered at the park, located near The Expo, for a year and a half.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING FRIDAY NIGHT WRECK

Two people were hospitalized following a Friday night wreck. A report from Oregon State Police said just after 11:30 p.m. a passenger car was traveling west on Highway 42 in the Camas Valley area. The vehicle came to a curve but continued straight. The car left the west lane’s shoulder and came to rest in the ditch along the roadway.
CAMAS VALLEY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO TRANSIENTS JAILED THURSDAY

Two transients were jailed following a trespass report on Thursday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 10:20 p.m. a deputy responded to the 400 block of Becker Road in Melrose, and contacted the pair in a vehicle. A records check revealed that the 38-year old woman had two warrants for her arrest. There was also a restraining order prohibiting the 53-year old man from contacting the woman. Both were arrested and taken to jail. The female was held on $50,000 bail while the man was detained on $5,000 bail.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Police search for missing and endangered man

ASHLAND, Ore. - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is searching for a missing and endangered man last seen on South Valley View Road in Ashland. Harold Marcrum, 26, from Pittsburg, Pennsylvania is described as a white male, 6’ tall weighing between 180-200 lbs. with blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with black shoes.
ASHLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

NEW TAKE-OUT MEALS SHOP PLANNED ACROSS FROM ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL

A new take-out meals shop is planned across from Roseburg High School, off of West Harvard Avenue on West Corey Court. Topp It will offer pizza, salads and sandwich’s out of a building with a drive-through. Brett Smith told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that the business will be owned by he and brother Bryon Smith. They are also the owners of TenDown Bowling and Entertainment on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. Smith said Topp It will operate separately.
ROSEBURG, OR
Lebanon-Express

Bridge paving scheduled for I-5 in Linn County, expect one-lane traffic

Overnight travelers should expect single lane traffic south of the Halsey-Brownsville exit on Interstate 5 starting 9 p.m. Monday, June 6. According to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation, crews are paving a bridge at milepost 210. The project is expected to last four nights. One lane...
LINN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Motorcyclist killed after hitting travel trailer

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A Eugene man is dead after hitting a travel trailer southeast of Junction City Thursday evening. According to the Lane County Sheriff's Office, Edward Peters. 55, was driving southbound on a 1999 Honda motorcycle, when he hit a travel trailer being backed into a driveway. This...
LANE COUNTY, OR
SFGate

Penngrove Man Falls To His Death During Hike In Oregon

A Sonoma County resident from Penngrove fell to his death in Oregon on Sunday, according to the Curry County Sheriff's Office. Nam Ing, 56, a photographer, had been hiking with friends when he slipped from the trail and fell nearly 300 feet to the rocks on the shoreline below, authorities said. Ing had been walking at the Natural Bridges Viewpoint, 20 miles south of Gold Beach. The Sheriff's Office said that it is frequently called to that area for rescues due to its beautiful draw but deceptive dangers.
PENNGROVE, CA

