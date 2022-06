Ruth Levins of Crystal River is the quintessential Lion. At her home near Crystal River Archaeological State Park, she has shelves full of Lions memorabilia. A charter member of the Crystal River Lioness Club, as well as of the Kings Bay Crystal River Lions Club, Levins told how the Lioness Club formed in 1962. The father of one of the potential Lionesses was Lions district governor for the region, including this part of Florida. The would-be Lionesses asked for his help in sponsoring the Crystal River Lioness Club, and he obliged. He was a member of the Floral City Lions Club.

