Chadbourn, NC – On May 27, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential property located on Brice Ward Road, Chadbourn. Dr. Danny McPherson reported that a building located on his property was broken into and items were removed. Dr. McPherson saw the suspect walking from his property with his pressure washer. When confronted, the suspect dropped the pressure washer, got into his vehicle that was parked on the side of the road, and left. The suspect removed several power tools and an air compressor from the property.

CHADBOURN, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO