DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Darien has experienced a recent uptick in vandalism around town both on private and city property. Darien Mayor Hugh “Bubba” Hodge says in total, someone has vandalized four signs and a bridge leading to a barrier island in McIntosh County. Hodge says the city is now offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that could lead to finding whoever is responsible for the damages.

DARIEN, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO