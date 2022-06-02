Seeing Sapphire: Snag Kate Middleton’s Platinum Jubilee Gems — Get The Look

Getty Images

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Although the United Kingdom may be celebrating Queen Elizabeth II ’s Platinum Jubilee this week with a series of festivities honoring the monarch’s 70th year on the throne, it seems yet another precious gem has managed to steal the spotlight — sapphires.

On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton made headlines after she sported the stunning stones during official celebratory events, pairing one of her signature white Alexander McQueen coat dresses with sapphire jewels.

Though Middleton’s teardrop earrings and matching necklace garnered praise for providing a fresh, simplistic take on royal elegance, the Duchess isn’t the first member of the Windsor family to experiment with styling these regal stones.

Long before appearing as an integral element of Middleton’s now-viral Jubilee attire, the sapphire earrings were a staple in Princess Diana ’s jewelry box, emerging as her accessory of choice during several high-profile events throughout the early ‘90s, including a trip to Canada and a visit to the White House, Harper’s Bazaar reported. They even made an appearance on fashion’s biggest night, emphasizing the navy hue of her slip dress at the 1996 Met Gala.

But even with these differing takes on styling the earrings, Diana and Middleton seemingly have one thing — they both evidently love a good, matching necklace. For Diana, this came in the form of a bold, pearl choker with a large sapphire at the center. To Middleton, this manifested through a matching sapphire halo necklace, one she has sported before with a similar pair of earrings.

But you don't have to be a royal to rock this classic, regal look From studs to necklaces, here are three ways you can snag this Palace-approved look for less.

Keep It Classic

Short And Sweet '

Necklace Glam

Keep It Classic

The most straightforward way to channel this iconic royal look is to take after Middleton and Diana, rocking a dramatic, teardrop sapphire earring. Don't have a royal gem collection? No problem. Boasting brilliant lab-grown sapphires, these Zales earrings pack a royal punch for a fraction of the price.

Zales

Zales’ Pear-Shaped Lab-Created Blue and White Sapphire Frame Drop Earrings in Sterling Silver retails for $179 at zales.com .

Short And Sweet

Looking for a more subtle way to channel this regal trend? Add an air of casualness to this look by cutting down on length, opting for a classic sapphire stud instead of a long accessory.

Blue Nile

Blue Nile’s Pear-Shaped Sapphire Stud Earrings retails for $1,160 at bluenile. com .

Necklace Glam

If earrings aren't your thing, try taking after Middleton by reaching for a minimalist necklace. Try pairing with an all-white outfit to make the accessory stand out further.

Kay

Kay's Sapphire Necklace 1/4 ct tw Diamonds 14K White Gold retails for $999.99 at kay.com.