ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roma, TX

Ex-Marine turned cartel confidant sentenced for smuggling tons of cocaine into the U.S.

By Salvador Rivera
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Yb1M_0fyeaQsK00

SAN DIEGO ( Border Report ) — Angel Dominguez Jr., grew up in the border town of Roma, Texas after his family migrated from Jalisco, Mexico when he was 8 years old.

Along the way, he got dual citizenship and joined the Marine Corps after high school.

While stationed in North Carolina in November 1994, he flipped his car and rolled off a bridge into a creek as he tried to avoid a deer on the road.

Dominguez was badly injured, but his two daughters, ages 3 and 4, died in the crash

His injuries were so severe that the Marines gave Dominguez a medical discharge, ending his military career and dream of becoming a member of an elite special forces unit.

After leaving the military, Dominguez struggled to find steady work.

Years later, he was arrested in Texas while trying to cross the border with a load of marijuana. He pleaded guilty and spent 13 months in federal prison.

Upon his release, he went to work for his brother-in-law in the construction industry, but the work dried up as the housing market plummeted.

In 2007, according to his attorney, Dominguez moved to Mexico where he met people who smuggled marijuana and cocaine into the U.S.

Domingues developed relationships with cartels throughout Mexico and Latin America, had he reportedly used his smarts and large bribes to work with Mexican lawmakers and those in law enforcement.

“He has never made an excuse for the direction he took, only to say that after the accident, he stopped caring. He was numb,” according to defense attorney Nancee Schwartz, who made these comments in a written sentencing document. “He didn’t think or care about consequences because he had experienced the worst.”

Earlier this week, 28 years after the crash, Dominguez now 50, was sentenced to 195 months in prison, according to a news release issued by the Department of Justice .

Prosecutors described him as the “unquestioned leader” of an underworld group called “El Seguimiento 39” also known as “The Company” or “El Seg 39.”

Prosecutors say Dominguez ran a network that transported drugs into the United States and laundered money for several rival drug cartels in Mexico including the Sinaloa Cartel, Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación, Los Zetas and others.

“Wiretap evidence demonstrates that he controlled every aspect of his organization,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Martin wrote in a sentencing memorandum, according to a story published in the San Diego Union-Tribune. “Dominguez did rely on co-conspirators to negotiate and control drug routes, find sources of supply, and prevent law enforcement from thwarting his trafficking, but ultimately he gave the orders to each of these co-conspirators.”

U.S. District Judge William Q. Hayes noted the “staggering” amount of cocaine that Dominguez smuggled.

Dominguez and his group reportedly smuggled, on average, 10 tons of cocaine into the United States per month while laundering at least $10 million of drug proceeds back into Mexico on a monthly basis.

“Today’s sentence sends a message that the leaders of even the most powerful criminal organizations will be held accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman.

But Dominguez’s attorney wrote the claims against his client were never supported by any evidence offered by prosecutors.

Dominguez was arrested in Mexico back in 2016 and extradited to San Diego.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

He agreed to a plea deal seven months ago, admitting his involvement in an international drug-distribution ring and a money-laundering scheme.

According to his sentencing records, Dominguez will get credit for six years already served in custody.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Large Groups of Illegal Aliens Continue to Inundate South Texas Daily

EDINBURG – In recent days, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents encountered 414 illegal aliens in three large groups.  Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents encountered two separate large groups near Roma and Rio Grande City. On June 1, agents, with the assistance of the Texas Military Department, apprehended 176 migrants illegally present in the U.S. The next day, agents apprehended another 136 illegals. The groups were comprised of 78 unaccompanied children, 153 family members and 81 single adults. The aliens were from Cuba and various Central and South American countries…
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Former CBP supervisor charged for falsifying timesheet

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Customs and Border Protection (CBP) supervisor is charged with stealing money from the U.S. government, announced the U.S. District Court-Southern District of Texas. According to a news release, Alfonso Gonzalez is expected to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Diana Song Quiroga on June 6. On June […]
LAREDO, TX
KRGV

Mission man pleads guilty to smuggling 73 people from six countries

A 24-year-old Mission man pleaded guilty Wednesday to illegally transporting non-U.S. citizens into the United States, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer. B Lowery. Leonardo Davila Jr. admitted to smuggling 73 people while driving an 18-wheeler. On Feb. 8, Davila drove a tractor-trailer into the Border Patrol checkpoint near Falfurrias. K-9 then...
MISSION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
San Diego, TX
Crime & Safety
Roma, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Roma, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Illegal Alien Rapist, Kidnapper, Murderer & Gang Members Arrested Sneaking Back into Texas

EDINBURG – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) agents arrested four criminal illegal aliens and four gang members. On May 28, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended Alvaro Ruben Picado, an illegal from  Nicaragua. He was convicted for kidnapping in 2007 and sentenced to eight years confinement and subsequently removed from the U.S. On May 30, Weslaco Border Patrol Station agents processed an illegal Mexico who is a registered sex offender with a previous conviction for rape.  On May 31, Fort Brown Border Patrol Station agents apprehended a Mexican illegal who was previously…
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

88 migrants found in trailer transporting onions

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol encountered hundreds of migrants over the weekend, 88 of which were hidden in a refrigerated trailer transporting onions. A sealed, refrigerated trailer attempting to cross the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint was referred to secondary inspection on May 28. Agents discovered 88 migrants, including three children, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
ValleyCentral

Mission man pleads guilty to human smuggling

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A Mission man has pleaded guilty to human smuggling. Leonardo Davila Jr, 24, admitted to smuggling 73 nationals, all of whom were in the country illegally. Davila attempted to drive a tractor-trailer with nationals of Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Peru, Mexico, and El Salvador into the Border Patrol checkpoint near Falfurrias A […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Mercedes ISD superintendent arrested for interfering with public duties

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes Police Department has arrested the Mercedes Independent School District superintendent for interfering with public duties. “We just felt that enough was enough and the arrest warrant had to happen,” said Sergeant Frank Sanchez, at the Mercedes police department. Carolyn Mendiola, superintendent of Mercedes ISD, was arraigned in Alamo on […]
MERCEDES, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sinaloa Cartel#Sentencing#Smuggling#Drug Cartel#Ex Marine#Border Report#The Marine Corps#Marines#Mexican
ValleyCentral

SpaceX: Woman ‘wanting to speak to’ Musk charged with trespassing

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A Pennsylvania woman is facing felony charges after trespassing into the SpaceX Stargate Facility. Nivea Rose Parker, 20, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is facing a 3rd-degree Felony charge and several Class A Misdemeanors after entering the Stargate Facility without consent, according to a press release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. Cameron […]
HARLINGEN, TX
myrgv.com

Valley COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise again

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Rio Grande Valley are going up. Again. As hospital admissions are trending up in the United States, so too in the Valley the number of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 have increased. On Monday, there were 38 people in hospitals throughout the Valley due to COVID,...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Previously convicted migrants, gang members arrested near border

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector agents arrested four previously convicted migrants and four gang members. On May 28, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents arrested Alvaro Ruben Picado. He was later discovered to have been convicted of kidnapping in 2007 and sentenced to eight years of confinement. Two days later, Weslaco […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ValleyCentral

Over $550K worth of cocaine seized at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized over $500,000 of alleged cocaine at the Hidalgo International Bridge. On May 25, officers encountered a white Chevrolet SUV entering from Mexico. The vehicle was driven by a 36-year-old Mexican man, and had a 30-year-old Mexican male passenger, according to a press release from U.S. […]
HIDALGO, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Tropical storm warning for parts of Florida, Cuba, Bahamas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Tropical storm warnings were issued Friday for much of the Florida peninsula, Cuba and the Bahamas as a system that battered Mexico moves through the Gulf of Mexico, killing at least two in Cuba and bringing threats of heavy rain and wind for the weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
ValleyCentral

Decomposed body discovered in rural Alamo, HCSO investigates

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriffs’ Office (HCSO) is investigating a death after a decomposed body was discovered Saturday. At approximately 12:04 p.m. on Saturday, HCSO deputies responded to the area of Tower Road and Owassa Road in rural Alamo in reference to an equivocal death, according to a release. Upon arrival, […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Settlement Offered To Drop Lawsuit Involving Private Border Wall

The federal government is offering to drop a lawsuit against the builders of a private border wall near Mission. Government agencies sued the builders over fears the wall was built too close to the Rio Grande River and could affect flooding and erosion in the area. Under the agreement, the builders would remove portions of the wall in flood areas and maintain gravel to help control erosion.
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

“Large cat-like” animal spotted in McAllen

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On May 20 an unidentified animal sighting was reported to the McAllen Police Department. An image of the sighting was taken and provided to the department. The sighting was reported in the area of North 23rd Street and Rice Avenue. According to authorities, McAllen Animal Control Specialists have searched the area […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy