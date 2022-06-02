Zumiez: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) _ Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $397,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lynnwood, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The clothing retailer posted revenue of $220.7 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $217.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, Zumiez said it expects revenue in the range of $232 million to $239 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $243.6 million.

