The Cooper Companies: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) _ The Cooper Companies (COO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $126.6 million.

The San Ramon, California-based company said it had net income of $2.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.24 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.41 per share.

The surgical and contact lens products maker posted revenue of $829.8 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $818.7 million.

The Cooper Companies expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.09 to $13.29 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.28 billion to $3.31 billion.

