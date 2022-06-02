Lululemon: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $190 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of $1.48 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The athletic apparel maker posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.55 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, Lululemon expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.82 to $1.87. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.74.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.71 billion.

Lululemon expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.35 to $9.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.61 billion to $7.71 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LULU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LULU