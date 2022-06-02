ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

No injuries reported in train derailment near Pocatello

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Authorities are investigating after 15 Union Pacific train cars derailed near Pocatello Thursday morning.

Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver told EastIdahoNews.com that no injuries were reported in the derailment, which happened around 5:45 a.m. near Bannock Highway.

Some of the train cars were carrying cement, Tysver said.

“The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and the Pocatello Police Department were notified,” Tysver wrote in an email. “Cleanup is underway and the incident is under investigation.”

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derailment#Vehicles#Police#Accident#Ap#Union Pacific
