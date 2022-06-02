RH: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) _ RH (RH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $200.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Corte Madera, California-based company said it had net income of $12.16. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were $7.78 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.46 per share.

The furniture and housewares company posted revenue of $957.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $925.3 million.

