Calavo: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) _ Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $191,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Santa Paula, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 33 cents per share.

The avocado grower posted revenue of $331.4 million in the period.

