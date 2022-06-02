Okta: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Okta Inc. (OKTA) on Thursday reported a loss of $242.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $1.56. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

The cloud identity management company posted revenue of $414.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $389 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, Okta expects its results to range from a loss of 32 cents per share to a loss of 31 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $428 million to $430 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Okta expects full-year results to range from a loss of $1.14 per share to a loss of $1.11 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion.

