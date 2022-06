Discovery Plus premiered Generation Drag all at once and while some viewers couldn't get through all six episodes fast enough, others took to Twitter to accuse the show of exploiting children in a grooming fashion. Now, fans want to know if there will be a Season 2 of Generation Drag or if it's a one-off series. Right now given the fan reception, it's safe to say that viewers are split about the Discovery Plus show.

