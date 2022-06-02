ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incline Village, NV

June Sylvester Saraceno is new MFA-CW Program Director

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince she launched the English program at Sierra Nevada College in 2002, Saraceno has continually added to the cultural and literary offerings in Lake Tahoe. Through the years, she established the BFA in Creative Writing, the Sierra Nevada Review annual literary publication, the Distinguished Visiting Writer position, the journalism program and...

Nevada Appeal

Carson High Class of 2022 graduation: ‘Fun, intense, surreal’

Carson High School’s student body president Angelica Germain-Sanchez, 18, stakes her claim that the Class of 2022 was one of the best. “It was fun, it was intense and it was surreal,” she says of having to go to school during a pandemic. “But the fact that most of us made it shows how well we came together.”
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Senator Square: Carson High School Class of 2022 celebrate sunset and yearbooks

From their Senior Sunrise in September 2021 to their Senior Sunset June 1, the Class of 2022 has reached the end of their Carson City School District journey. Senior Sunset took place on Carson High’s front lawn from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and students enjoyed a taco truck, a bounce house, and one another’s company. Senior CHS news anchors Jaylan Chapman and Mario Morgan also delivered their final announcement this week, and CHS Yearbook Adviser and teacher Cynthia Mills said, “We received our yearbooks ahead of schedule this week, and I wanted to give a shout-out to our amazing teachers at CHS.” Mills also added even more when she said “Thank you so much to all our teachers who put up with us pulling your kids for interviews and asking them to check our pages for accuracy, thank you Patricia Ababio for hosting the cover contest in your graphic arts classes, thank you Angila Golik for your winter divider pic, it is amazing, thank you Alyssa Smith-Akerley for helping me knock out some Spring sports pages and helping with distribution, thank you teachers for identifying your teams and clubs so fast when we delivered those pics, thank you Phil Brady for your support with advertising in Senator Square, thank you Rheyanna McCoy for all your mad skills, thanks CHS office staff, custodians, and deans for all your hard work and awesome communication, thanks to my hubby Steve Mills for always supporting me, you rocked our celebratory dinner tonight, thank you to all my editors, but only one is on Facebook and we all know who she is, thank you to Elias Palumbo for the cover design, Bryce Alvarado one of my senior photographers, Megan McGibbon my senior historian, Scout Bourgeois my senior editor and designer, and thank you Devanie Woodward my senior photographer and editor; you all worked so hard to make the book successful.
CARSON CITY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Online training offered for gardeners

RENO – With spring under way, many Nevadans are gearing up to tool in their yards and getting that itch to get outside and garden. University of Nevada, Reno Extension will be offering two programs online for those interested in learning more about gardening in Nevada’s unique climates.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Past Pages for June 4 to 7, 2022

Walley’s Hot Springs: The hotel at the Springs is crowded with invalids and wonder seekers. The roads are good the whole way, and the table set well by Walley. Princely: Captain John Kelly was married to Miss Katie, daughter of A.F. Mackay. The captain, a mining man, presented his bride with a $50,000 U.S. Bond after the knot was tied. That’s a princely way of doing things, if one can.
CARSON CITY, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Dragon Lights Festival Returns to Reno

(Reno, Nev.) – The Dragon Lights Festival, presented by Greater Nevada Credit Union, returns to Reno’s Wilbur D. May Arboretum and Botanical Gardens within Rancho San Rafael Park for six weeks this summer. Beginning July 1 through August 12, the Festival will run every evening from 6-10:30 p.m. First enjoyed by an enthusiastic Reno audience in 2018, the event will feature more than 40 new displays. Tickets for the Festival will go on sale June 1 at https://dragonlightsreno.org/
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

CDC raises Washoe County COVID-19 level to medium

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -As COVID-19 cases increase, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has raised Washoe County’s level to medium. The Washoe County Health District urges people to take steps to limit COVID-19 risk. This includes:. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Follow CDC recommendations for isolation...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno News and Review Reborn (in print)

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The man with the determined look on his face and a stack of papers under his arm searching every corner of Franktown Corners is Jimmy Boegle. The papers are something reno hasn’t seen in more than two years--a new copy of the Reno News and Review.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Most Beautiful Bike Ride today

After a two-year hiatus, the 29th “America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride – Lake Tahoe” returns today with more than 3,000 bicyclists from all over the country to ride around the 72-mile shoreline of Lake Tahoe. This ride is not a race but a fully supported bike...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
SFGate

Nevada tribe faces water, environment, cultural challenges

FALLON, Nev. (AP) — Cathy Williams-Tuni looks over the Lahontan Valley from Rattlesnake Hill. Small houses and fields of alfalfa sit on the valley floor, where long irrigation canals flow with water. Williams-Tuni, the chair of the Paiute-Shoshone Tribe of the Fallon Reservation and Colony, points in the direction...
NEVADA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Nevada State Parks offers free admission, fishing on June 11

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Nevada State Parks is offering free admission and fishing next week across the state. The statewide event, “Discover Nevada State Parks,” will be held on Saturday, June 11, and all guests receive free entry into any state park and can fish without owning a license.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Food and Drink Week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Food and Drink Week is happening right now, offering special dishes and drinks. Brennan Best from Local Food Group stopped by KOLO 8 to talk about what diners can expect this week and at the inaugural Sparks Food and Drink Week coming up.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Carson Valley Days schedule released

The Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club No. 85 has spent the past six months planning the 112th year of Carson Valley Days. “Our 15 members are excited to see our hard work pay off and welcome everyone in our community next weekend,” said Patrick Thorne. “The following is some info for folks in the Carson Valley.”
MINDEN, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Deer Park Celebrates 80 years in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Deer Park has been in the community since 1942, getting its name because quite literally there were deer running around this area before it became the park you see present day. Saturday morning marks the 80th year anniversary celebration for the historic site. “There are not...
SPARKS, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Upstream battle: Once thought extinct, native Lahontan cutthroat trout are on the rise

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — For hundreds of years, the Lahontan cutthroat trout swam in the alpine rivers and streams of the Sierra Nevada and the salinic desert lakes of the Great Basin. Known for its red-to-orange throat, the fish was a staple for the Washoe and Northern Paiute tribes before Western settlers began overfishing, disrupting spawning grounds, erecting dams, and introducing nonnative species to the waters. By the late 1930s, after years of habitat degradation, the fish — the only trout native to Lake Tahoe — was thought to be gone for good.
WILDLIFE
The Sierra Nevada Ally

Washoe and allies run to stop Minden siren

As Minden sounded its siren at noon on May 28, a group of more than 50 Washoe and their allies shouted together in response, “Stop the siren!” Their defiant cry and a formidable eight-mile group run followed an hour-long protest of the Nevada town’s daily siren blasts.
MINDEN, NV
pmq.com

Noble Pie Parlor Is Bringing Brunch Back to Reno

Noble Pie Parlor is testing out a trend predicted by Food & Wine with a new brunch offering at one of its two locations in Reno, Nevada. Menu items include avocado toast, cinnamon-and-sugar ricotta knots and deep-fried pizza dough topped with scrambled eggs. Noble Pie Parlor is bringing brunch back...
RENO, NV

