ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Opinion: The two sides of the coin to the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard case

By Sergio Medina, Raul Trey Lopez
mesquite-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe damages to both Depp and Heard happened well before a trial began. There needs to be a discussion about the consequences to both stars and what it means to those who speak up about...

mesquite-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 25

In battered Uvalde, where the school police chief is in hiding, grief gives way to calls for accountability

UVALDE, Texas — Everyone in town is waiting to hear from Pete Arredondo. As chief of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department, it was his call to wait more than an hour for backup instead of ordering officers on scene to immediately charge the shooter who killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. The chief of the state police later said this was the “wrong decision, period.”
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Antonio, TX
Sports
KENS 5

Father of Uvalde victim seeking temporary release from prison to attend his daughter's funeral

UVALDE, Texas — Kim Kardashian advocated on behalf of the father of a Uvalde shooting victim who sought a temporary release from prison to attend his daughter's funeral. 10-year-old Eliahana Cruz Torres was one of 19 students killed at Robb Elementary in Uvalde on May 24. Kim Kardashian said her father, Eli Torres, is currently incarcerated for a non-violent drug offense.
UVALDE, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

10-year-old cousins and their classmate honored at funerals

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — The cousins were together in life and in death. Jailah Silguero and Jayce Luevanos were remembered Friday at a funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas. Later Friday, the same church plannned to hold another Mass for their classmate, Jacklyn Cazares. The three fourth-graders were among 19 children who, along with two teachers, died when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire inside Robb Elementary School on May 24.
UVALDE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo's Connection With the Uvalde Tragedy Impacts a Broken Family With Broken Hearts

SAN ANGELO, TX — Uziyah Garcia was known as “Uzi” to friends and family. He was born on August 13, 2011 to a broken home in San Angelo. His dad has been in and out of prison at least twice for drugs. His mom, also in and out of prison, lost custody of Uzi in San Angelo in a CPS case. Uzi was mostly raised by his grandparents in San Angelo, according to Uzi’s aunt and Uzi’s mom’s half sister Nikki Cross of Uvalde. “I’d say Uzi and his siblings lived a total of two years consecutively with their parents,” Nikki said. Last summer, Uzi’s grandmother in San Angelo was hospitalized and had major…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio philanthropists dedicate $2 million to help Uvalde community

With days of mourning and healing still ahead, the Kym’s Angels Foundation dedicated $2 million on Friday to help those affected by the Uvalde school shooting last week. About half of the donation from San Antonio philanthropists Kym Rapier Verette and Glenn Verette is reserved for the victims’ families, while the other half is to be used by the Uvalde community as needed, said Yolanda Valenzuela, Kim’s Angels executive director.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
San Antonio Current

Two San Antonio art collectors are selling their museum-like home in Terrell Hills

San Antonio art collectors Erika Ivanyi and Matthias Schubnell have listed their museum-reminiscent Terrell Hills home for just over $1.8 million, a property designed by well-regarded residential architect Ken Bentley. The main living areas of the 4,500-square-foot structure are centered around a large courtyard with a custom in-ground spa and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Massive train derailment in Shiner, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Lavaca County authorities on social media confirmed a train derailment Friday evening in the small community of Shiner has shut down multiple railroad crossings in town. There was no immediate report on potential injuries or fatalities, and it's unknown at this point what may have caused...
SHINER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Journalism#Texas A M University#Violent Crime#San Antonio College#Ranger
KENS 5

Mariachis fill Uvalde plaza with love

UVALDE, Texas — When San Antonio mariachi Anthony Medrano put out a call on social media asking other musicians to join him for a free concert in Uvalde, he had no idea what the response would be like. Medrano said "It's a long tradition to play for funerals and...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
KSAT 12

At first meeting since massacre, Uvalde school board takes no action on police chief

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board took no action Friday evening against its embattled police chief, Pete Arredondo, in a special board meeting called in response to last week’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
UVALDE, TX
KHOU

Florida vs. Texas | A tale of two different responses to mass shootings

HOUSTON — It’s becoming an all too familiar tragedy for Texans. After Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and Uvalde, what will change?. Sen. Roland Gutierrez spoke Thursday outside the growing memorial for the 21 lives lost at Robb Elementary. “The political answer is change ... a two-digit...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy