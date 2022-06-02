ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Dow Ends Firmly in the Green Thanks to Boeing's Big Potential Deal and Salesforce's Post-Earnings Run

By Bram Berkowitz
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 435 points today as Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) continued its impressive two-day run after reporting better-than-expected earnings earlier this week. Aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) also helped drive the Dow higher, as it closes in on what could be a lucrative new contract.

On the macroeconomic front, new employment data offered a conflicting view of the economy. Unemployment claims remained near historic lows, with jobless claims falling 11,000 for the week ending May 28 and totaling only 200,000.

However, ADP reported that private payrolls only added 128,000 jobs in May. That was far below estimates and was also below April's numbers. Indeed, the jobs number was the weakest since the economy began to recover from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02pojf_0fyeW2WB00

Image source: Getty Images.

Salesforce is off to the races

Salesforce didn't beat earnings by much, but the results came in better than expected and it was all the market needed to see to plow into the stock. Salesforce stock rose 10% yesterday and then added another 7% today.

In addition to beating on revenue and sales, management also raised the company's guidance and now expects the cloud-based software giant to generate adjusted earnings of roughly $4.75 per share on total revenue of no less than $31.7 billion for the full 2023 fiscal year.

Not only is Salesforce improving its revenue and profitability, but management continues to see a giant market opportunity ahead. Management believes the company's total addressable market will grow to $284 billion by 2026. That indicates that there's still a lot of revenue to capture from here.

The pandemic has only accelerated the need for companies to further digitize their operations, and Salesforce can greatly assist companies as they move to the cloud. The company also offers many tools to help companies better leverage data and go remote at the drop of a dime such as Slack, which they acquired last year.

Boeing nearing a deal with Delta

Shares of Boeing took flight today, gaining almost 8% after Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said it is working on a potential deal with the aircraft maker to purchase as many as 100 of Boeing's 737 MAX 10 jets.

"We've been trying to get a deal done with Boeing. We're keeping our eye on that, and hopefully, we'll be able to figure that out," Bastian said at a conference held yesterday.

A contract with Delta would show the industry that Boeing's MAX series jets can compete in the marketplace. After the MAX model was involved in two fatal crashes in late 2018 and early 2019, Boeing halted sales to fix the issue, which put a financial burden on the company. However, after being relaunched, the company has since managed to secure roughly 1,000 orders for the MAX model, according to Barrons .

In other positive news for Boeing today, Germany's government said it plans to purchase 60 Chinook helicopters from the company as part of a plan to increase military spending.

The deal could be valued at as much as $4 billion, according to rumors. Some investors believe Germany's move could hint at a broader global trend to increase military spending, largely due to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which would likely benefit Boeing.

More From The Motley Fool

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Salesforce, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer says to pick up shares of Deere for an ‘absurd’ bargain

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday urged investors to purchase shares of Deere at the start of the next trading session. "You can now get its stock for just 15.5 times earnings, which I just think is absurd. So, you've got my blessing to buy it tomorrow morning," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Bastian
TheStreet

Musk and Bezos Agree on Who Is Responsible for Inflation

It's rare to see Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos agree on things. The former is the richest man in the world with an estimated fortune of $213 billion as of May 16, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. The second is the second richest man on the planet. His fortune is...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crm#Ba#Dow#Adp#Getty Images
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
192K+
Followers
94K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy