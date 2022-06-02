3 Blue Jays Prospects On Baseball America's Updated Top 100 List

Ricky Tiedemann joined Baseball America's latest Top 100 prospects list, moving alongside two Blue Jays prospects.

A new Blue Jays faced joined Baseball America's top prospects list.

In the latest update to their Top 100 Prospects list , BA slid a third Toronto prospect into the rankings, with Ricky Tiedemann joining Orelvis Martinez and Gabriel Moreno.

Baseball America's rankings take into account scout feedback, and insight from analysts, coaches, and front office officials. Here's where the three top Blue Jays youngsters slotted into the latest Top 100:

View the original article to see embedded media.

No. 5 C Gabriel Moreno (AAA)

Toronto's top prospect continues to inch up industry prospects rankings as he bangs on the door of Major League Baseball. Moving up one spot since Baseball America's last rankings, the 22-year-old continues his offensive success in Triple A this season. After a brilliant May, Moreno is slashing .331/.388/.424 with the Bisons, flashing improved skills behind the plate, too.

BA's report notes Moreno has the potential to another Blue Jays homegrown All-Star, joining one of the best young position player cores in baseball.

No. 89 LHP Ricky Tiedemann (A+)

A newcomer on this Top 100 list, Tiedemann is the fastest rising prospect in the Blue Jays' organization and has some of the most helium in the entire industry. The 19-year-old has a 1.59 ERA across two league levels this season, striking out 14.1 batters per nine in Single and High A.

BA's breakdown calls him a rare bread—a left-handed starter with high velocity and plus secondary weapons. While Tiedemann works on his third-pitch slider, his "parachute changeup" already draws a 70 grade.

No. 90 INF Orelvis Martinez (AA)

The lone Toronto faller on Baseball America's updated list, Martinez dropped from 67 to 90 in the latest update. Power certainly hasn't been the issue for Martinez, as the 20-year-old has 14 homers in 40 games for Double A New Hampshire this year.

He's still one of the top prospects in baseball, but the biggest concern for Martinez is a 29.1% walk rate and .291 OBP. Though the swing-and-miss raises flags, the infielder's approach improved in May and he's still four years younger than the average age of his Double A league level.

H/T Baseball America