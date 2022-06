The Beverly Hills location of the Il Fornaio restaurant chain has sold for $30.8 million, The Real Deal has learned. The 9,700-square-foot property at 303 North Beverly Drive fetched nearly $3,200 per square foot, a price that reflects its premium location just a block off Rodeo Drive and the preference of many investors for single-tenant buildings. It was previously on the market with an asking price of $35 million, according to a listing from LoopNet.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO