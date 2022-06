HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Holyoke YMCA hosted The Leaders of Holyoke vs. the Future Leaders basketball event Friday night. The event brought together the present and future of Holyoke with the hopes of creating bonds that will inspire youth to continue the work that our current leaders do and in return, the youth will bring out the athlete in our current leaders.

