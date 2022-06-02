New U.S. hurricane outlook sees five major storms

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 12 to 15 cents * Wheat called lower on expectations that shipments of grain from the Black Sea region will increase. * Sovecon raised its forecast for Russia's wheat exports in the new marketing season by 1.3 million tonnes to a record high of 42.3 million tonnes. * Turkey expects progress on a plan to unlock grains exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports when Russia's foreign minister visits next week. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday morning that weekly export sales of wheat totaled 364,200 tonnes. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total had ranged from 150,000 to 450,000 tonnes. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat contract has fallen 9.4% so far this week, which would be the biggest weekly loss for the most-active wheat contract since the week ended March 31. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session 13-1/4 cents lower at $10.45 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last down 11 cents at $11.32-1/2 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat was last up 1/2 cent at $12.00. CORN - Steady to down 3 cents per bushel * Consolidation trade expected in corn as investors monitor early development of U.S. crop. * Corn on track to post its fifth straight weekly loss, which would be the longest for the most-active contract since a five-week stretch that ended in early August 2020. * Corn export sales were reported at 234,600 tonnes, near the low end of trade forecasts for 225,000 to 700,000 tonnes. * CBOT July corn last traded down 1-1/2 cents at $7.28-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 12 to 15 cents per bushel * Soybeans easing on profit-taking setback after rallying on Thursday. Signs of easing export demand for U.S. supplies adding pressure. * USDA said that soybean export sales were 395,600 tonnes in the week ended May 26. Trade estimates had ranged from 200,000 to 800,000 tonnes. * CBOT July soybeans last traded down 13-3/4 cents at $17.15-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

