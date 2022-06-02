ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

New U.S. hurricane outlook sees five major storms

 3 days ago

HOUSTON, June 2 (Reuters) - Forecasters on Thursday amped up their outlook for the U.S. Atlantic hurricane season, saying warm sea temperatures and the absence of a moderating wind shear portend a "well-above average" number of storms. Colorado State University researchers raised their estimate for tropical storms, hurricanes and...

Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-French wheat crop rating slips further in week to May 30

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - The condition of France's soft wheat crop has declined for a fifth consecutive week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday, as dryness persisted in the European Union's biggest grain producer. An estimated 67% of the soft wheat crop was in good or excellent...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat extends gains on supply concerns; corn, soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Friday with the market underpinned by concerns over tightening world supplies and rising prices in key consuming countries. Corn and soybeans slid in early Asian trade. FUNDAMENTALS. * The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active wheat contract edged...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures sag as traders eye Ukraine export negotiations

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures weakened on Friday as traders monitored diplomatic talks aimed at resuming shipments of Ukrainian grain and reopening Black Sea ports blocked since Russia's invasion. Soybean futures also declined as market participants booked profits before the weekend, while corn was little changed, brokers...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soybeans, wheat down 12-15 cents; corn steady-down 3 cents

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 12 to 15 cents * Wheat called lower on expectations that shipments of grain from the Black Sea region will increase. * Sovecon raised its forecast for Russia's wheat exports in the new marketing season by 1.3 million tonnes to a record high of 42.3 million tonnes. * Turkey expects progress on a plan to unlock grains exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports when Russia's foreign minister visits next week. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday morning that weekly export sales of wheat totaled 364,200 tonnes. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total had ranged from 150,000 to 450,000 tonnes. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat contract has fallen 9.4% so far this week, which would be the biggest weekly loss for the most-active wheat contract since the week ended March 31. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session 13-1/4 cents lower at $10.45 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last down 11 cents at $11.32-1/2 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat was last up 1/2 cent at $12.00. CORN - Steady to down 3 cents per bushel * Consolidation trade expected in corn as investors monitor early development of U.S. crop. * Corn on track to post its fifth straight weekly loss, which would be the longest for the most-active contract since a five-week stretch that ended in early August 2020. * Corn export sales were reported at 234,600 tonnes, near the low end of trade forecasts for 225,000 to 700,000 tonnes. * CBOT July corn last traded down 1-1/2 cents at $7.28-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 12 to 15 cents per bushel * Soybeans easing on profit-taking setback after rallying on Thursday. Signs of easing export demand for U.S. supplies adding pressure. * USDA said that soybean export sales were 395,600 tonnes in the week ended May 26. Trade estimates had ranged from 200,000 to 800,000 tonnes. * CBOT July soybeans last traded down 13-3/4 cents at $17.15-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Soybeans give most of the 39 cents gained yesterday back today | Friday, June 3, 2022

Soybeans gained 39 cents on Thursday and gave most of it back today. Corn and wheat prices have been under pressure all week, and closed lower again today. Slow exports continue to hurt the corn market. Wheat was down on poor exports and harvest pressure. The wheat harvest is moving north into Oklahoma, and they are finding better yields than expected.
AGRICULTURE

