Johnson City, TN

Portions of ETSU closed off to visitors due to storm damage

993thex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City issued an alert Thursday afternoon following a powerful thunderstorm that caused damage on campus. One message said portions of the...

www.993thex.com

WJHL

VDOT: I-81 bridge repair lane closures begin next Sunday

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – As crews work to repair and replace sections of Interstate 81, officials say lane closures will be in place throughout the month. According to a press release from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), work will begin at Exit 17 around 8 p.m. next Sunday. Crews will be on-site until 6 […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Summer in the Park offers hikes, games and more

KINGSPORT — Summer in the Park offers family-friendly, hands-on outdoor discovery each week at Warriors’ Path State Park. The award-winning summer series serves a host of free activities each day. Highlights from the schedule are included in Sunday Stories each week:. Monday, June 6. 5 p.m. — Traditional...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City, TN
John M. Dabbs

Dangers of Hiking the Appalachian Trail This Summer Can Be Managed - Be Prepared

Military Search and Rescue making a forest insertionY S/Unsplash. Each year we hear of park rangers and national guard helicopters saving lost or injured in the Great Smokey Mountains National Park. Just a short run north along the Appalachians, the same stories involve the local rescue teams from Cartier County Rescue Squad and Highlands Emergency Air Rescue Transport. There are some dangers when hiking to be mitigated in the mountains.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

'A park for everyone' | Jolley Park opens its gate for play

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — It's been just under a year since the Jolley family broke ground on an "It could happen" project. On Saturday, the family stood before the town of Morristown to say "It did!" The Jolley Park off West Morris Boulevard was built in memory of Eugene “Gene”...
MORRISTOWN, TN
#Etsu#Etsu Johnson City
WJHL

Power restored to thousands after BrightRidge outages

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several outages in Washington County, Tennessee left thousands of BrightRidge customers temporarily without power. Earlier Wednesday, BrightRidge reported more than 10,000 customers in several communities were experiencing outages. However, as of 2 p.m., most customers had power restored with only 38 still without. News Channel 11 reached out to BrightRidge […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WATE

MTN DEW outpost officially opens in Mountain City

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – MTN DEW has returned to its roots. The beverage founded in the hills of Tennessee has come home and opened an outpost in Mountain City. Spokespersons for MTN DEW said the new outpost is a destination where people can come and have fun in the outdoors with friends and family […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Paving set to start on Memorial Boulevard this weekend

KINGSPORT — W-L Construction & Paving will start milling and paving a section of Memorial Boulevard on Saturday, city officials said on Thursday. The work will take place from Fort Henry Drive to Kenmore Drive. During the day, there will be temporary lane closures. W-L will be milling this...
KINGSPORT, TN
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cocke, Hamblen, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 14:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-02 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cocke; Hamblen; Jefferson The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Jefferson County in east Tennessee Northwestern Cocke County in east Tennessee Central Hamblen County in east Tennessee * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 322 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near White Pine, or near Jefferson City, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Morristown, Jefferson City, White Pine, Baneberry, Bybee, Panther Creek State Park, Alpha and Lowland. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 420 and 424. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 1 and 17. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

East TN authorities locate man last seen near closed Greyhound station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers shared that a missing man who was last seen near the former Greyhound bus station in Knoxville was found. Previously, on April 16, Bryan Metelski, 21, was picked up in Illinois by an Outreach program in Kodak, according to officials. After three days, he reportedly wanted to leave; therefore, officials said program officials dropped him off at the previous Greyhound bus station, located at 100 East Magnolia Avenue.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

There’s something in the water: Tennessee Hills Brewstillery cites local culture, conditions for success

This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-driven segment of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Your votes placed Tennessee Hills Brewstillery as the region’s best brewery alongside 16 leading nominees and three other finalists: Little Animals Brewery Watauga Brewing Company Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. (WJHL) – Brewing is an exact science, but at the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Second bomb threat happens in Gate City, Va

GATE CITY, Va. — The Gate City Police Department said they have evacuated the McDonald's after a bomb threat call. According to police, just after 8:30 p.m., officers received a call about a bomb at the McDonalds at 119 Gateway Plaza. The police department has evacuated the building and...
GATE CITY, VA
993thex.com

Investigation Continues Into Monday’s Tragic Boating Accident On South Holston Lake

The investigation continues and new details are emerging following a tragic boating accident on South Holston Lake on Memorial Day, that claims the life of 23 year old Samantha Jo Hess of Kingsport. The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency says Hess and a male driver of a jet ski were along side another party they were with, who were riding on a deck boat when the two vessels crossed paths and collided. The driver of the jet ski was seriously injured, no other injuries were reported. The findings of the investigation will be passed on to the District Attorney for further review.
KINGSPORT, TN
WATE

North Knoxville house a total loss after overnight fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A house along Kincaid Avenue has been deemed a total loss after an overnight fire, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. While the house was reportedly vacant, the homeowner told investigators there had been recent issues of people illegally entering it. KFD units responded to...
KNOXVILLE, TN

