This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As far as Stacy Mumford is concerned, Joe Biden fulfilled the campaign promise that mattered most to her the instant he was inaugurated: simply not being named "Donald Trump." But in the 18 months since then, she hasn't seen Biden deliver on the myriad promises she believes he made to her and other Black voters.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO