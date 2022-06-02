ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The deadliest days for drivers – who’s most affected and how to stay safe

By Cody Carlson
 3 days ago
AMERICANS are entering a high-risk auto accident period referred to as the 100 deadliest days of Summer.

But at-risk groups like teens can solidify their driving safety with some careful planning.

Distracted driving cause the majority of teen car crash deaths Credit: Getty

Motor vehicle crashes are the second-leading cause of teen deaths, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.

Teens are also at the highest risk of experiencing crashes compared to other demographics.

Two hundred and sixty teens are killed in car crashes each month during the Summer, an increase of 26% compared with the other months of the year, We Save Lives reports.

Separate teen Summer driving statistics include:

  • 60% of teen crashes today are caused by distracted driving
  • The top distraction for teens is other passengers, accounting for 15% of teen driver crashes
  • 12% of teen car crashes are caused by text or phone conversations

The key to preventing these statistics is keeping at-risk drivers, like teens, informed.

Even if it means getting an eye-roll or two.

It takes extra effort to continually remind teens of key driving safety tips like:

  • Too many passengers in a car is distracting
  • Cell phones should be off while driving
  • Impaired driving is a hazard and a crime
  • Follow driving laws
  • Know how to respond to vehicle problems
  • Call if you’re in an unsafe driving situation
  • Keep up with vehicle maintenance like tire checks
  • Always wear a seatbelt

It’s vital that teens are aware saying no to a hazardous driving situation can mean the difference between life or death.

Teens are more likely to call in a driving emergency if you communicate that there won’t be negative repercussions.

Drive without a seatbelt, and you’re putting yourself at risk of greater injury during a collision or a traffic ticket Credit: Getty

