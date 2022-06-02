ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott 4 for 4 as Texas tops UCLA 7-2 in softball WS opener

 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Texas freshman Mia Scott went 4 for 4 and helped the unseeded Longhorns defeat No. 5 seed...

UCLA beats Florida 8-0 in 6 innings to WCWS semifinals

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Holly Azevedo threw a two-hit shutout and No. 5 UCLA beat No. 14 Florida 8-0 in six innings to reach the Women’s College World Series semifinals and eliminate the Gators. She threw just 88 pitches to claim the win. Kelli Godin, Maya Brady and Briana Perez each had two hits for the Bruins. UCLA will play No. 1 seed Oklahoma in the semifinals and will have to beat the defending champion Sooners twice to reach the best-of-three championship series. The teams met in the championship series in 2019, with UCLA winning both games to claim the title.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yates home run in 9th lifts UCLA over Seminoles 2-1

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Carson Yates homered leading off the top of the ninth to give UCLA a 2-1 win over Florida State in an elimination game in the Auburn Regional. Kyle Karros, who had three hits, tied the game for the Bruins with a home run in the seventh and Alonzo Tredwell (4-1) struck out three in two innings of one-hit relief for the win. UCLA faces host Auburn, the overall No. 14 seed, needs two wins to win the regional title. Jaime Ferrer’s home run in the sixth was all the offensive the Seminoles could muster against four UCLA pitchers.
AUBURN, AL
MTV Movie & TV Awards return Sunday; 'Spider-Man' leads noms

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The MTV Movie & TV Awards return Sunday with a live show that could see “Spider-Man: No Way Home” snag some trophies. The 2021 sensation enters the show as the leading nominee with seven. With almost $1.9 billion earned at the box office, “No Way Home” was the biggest film of the year and a fan favorite, though it was largely overlooked by the major awards shows. MTV’s celebration of films and television shows is a lighter, breezier show. Vanessa Hudgens is hosting this year. The show will be broadcast live from Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern on MTV, BET, Comedy Central, VH1 and other Paramount networks.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Biden scrambles to avoid Americas Summit flop in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When leaders gather this week in Los Angeles at the Summit of the Americas, the focus is likely to veer from policy issues like migration, climate change and inflation and instead shift to something Hollywood thrives on: the drama of the red carpet. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador tops a list of leaders threatening to stay home to protest the U.S.’ exclusion of authoritarian leaders from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Experts say the event could turn into a embarrassment for the Biden administration. Some progressive Democrats have criticized it for bowing to pressure from exiles in the swing state of Florida and barring communist Cuba.
LOS ANGELES, CA

