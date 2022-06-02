ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Police alert IDs suspect in shooting of Chicago officer

By Chicago Sun-Times
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — A man with an arrest record for a gun charge that was later dropped is suspected of...

Wisconsin man charged with killing 6 in botched drug robbery

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 34-year-old Wisconsin man has been charged in the deaths of six people who were found dead in January at a Milwaukee duplex back in January. Court documents said the killings happened during a botched drug robbery. Bail was set at $1 million Sunday for Travis Lamar Birkley who is charged with six counts of felony murder. Investigators linked Birkley to thee killings with cellphone data that included a selfie that appeared to have been taken in the basement of the home where the bodies were found. A witness also told police that Birkley admitted killing the victims with his cousin.
MILWAUKEE, WI

