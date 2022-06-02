ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

To keep space station staffed, NASA plans to buy more rides from SpaceX for its astronauts

By WMFE
wfit.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA plans to buy more rides to the International Space Station for its astronauts from SpaceX, part of NASA long-term goal of staffing the station until 2030. NASA said it needs more rides on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule to make sure it can staff the ISS as Boeing continues to certify...

www.wfit.org

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

NASA to send astronauts to Mars on 30-day ventures

NASA plans to send crewed trips to Mars, the agency announced Wednesday. The space agency released a list of top objectives for a 30-day two-person trip to Mars's surface and asked for feedback on its ideas on Tuesday. "These objectives will move us toward our first analog Mars mission with...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

An asteroid mining startup will soon launch on a SpaceX rideshare mission

An asteroid mining firm, Astroforge, just had its ambitions to mine the first asteroid by the end of the decade, boosted by a new round of funding. The Y Combinator startup closed a $13 million seed round, according to TechCrunch, and the money will help it carry out its first two key goals, including a demonstration flight launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rideshare mission next year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

Uranus should be a top target for NASA and SpaceX missions. Here's why

In April, a team of planetary scientists spread across the U.S. authored a report as part of the Planetary Science Decadal Survey, placing scientific pressure on NASA to build and loft a probe capable of exploring the planet Uranus. If it goes forward, a launch between 2023 and 2032 "is viable on currently available launch vehicles" — which means we don't even need to innovate new technology to make it happen.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
PC Gamer

They flew a freaking Kerbal to the International Space Station

Kerbal Space Program is a simulation game, released on Steam early access in 2013, where players take charge of an embryonic space program crewed by Kerbals. These little green humanoid-y things are pretty charming, and one of the game's joys is watching these muppet-ish characters come up against the game's extremely in-depth physics system: if your skill level is anything like mine, it often doesn't go well for them.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

NASA astronaut offers glimpse inside new Starliner capsule

NASA astronaut Bob Hines has given interested earthlings their first look inside Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, which docked with the International Space Station (ISS) for the first time on Friday, May 20. The spacecraft launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Thursday in its second crewless flight test (OFT-2)...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astronaut#Iss#Starliner#Commercial Crew Program
Freethink

US plans to put nuclear-powered spacecraft in orbit by 2026

This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. A rocket technology championed by NASA more than 50 years ago could be the future of space travel. It’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
TheStreet

Ford and Tesla Send a Big Warning to India

The match between Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report has intensified, as Ford has begun producing and delivering the F-150 Lightning electric pickup. The legacy automaker hopes that the electric version of the best-selling F-150 will appeal to both buyers...
BUSINESS
Phys.org

NASA moon mission set to break record in navigation signal test

As the Artemis missions journey to the moon and NASA plans for the long voyage to Mars, new navigation capabilities will be key to science, discovery, and human exploration. Through NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative, Firefly Aerospace of Cedar Park, Texas, will deliver an experimental payload to the moon's Mare Crisium basin. NASA's Lunar GNSS Receiver Experiment (LuGRE) payload will test a powerful new lunar navigation capability using Earth's Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signals at the moon for the first time. GNSS refers to satellite constellations commonly used for position, navigation, and timing services on Earth. GPS—the GNSS constellation operated by the U.S. Space Force—is the one many Americans are familiar with and use on a daily basis.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Digital Trends

NASA awards contracts for next-gen spacesuits

NASA has selected two U.S. companies to build next-generation spacesuits for upcoming lunar missions. The suits will also be used for spacewalks outside the International Space Station (ISS) as well as for preparatory work for the first crewed missions to Mars. The contracts, announced by NASA on Wednesday, June 1,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Engadget

NASA chooses two companies to develop next-gen spacesuits

NASA's going to need new suits to accompany astronauts to the Moon for its Artemis I mission, and now we know who's going to be making them: Axiom Space and Collins Aerospace. The two companies will develop next-generation suits that'll be used both for spacewalks on the ISS, in addition to Moon exploration. NASA says it has defined the technical and safety standards around the new "xEMU" equipment (Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit), but it's up to these partners to deal with "design, development, qualification, [and] certification" as well as building the necessary support equipment.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy