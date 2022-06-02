BCSO: Man hospitalized after being shot

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead and three other people were hospitalized after a shooting Saturday night. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it received a shots fired call on Jones Avenue around 6:50 p.m. The caller said several people had been shot. Deputies say the...
MACON, Ga. — One man is in critical condition after being shot at the Marathon gas station in Macon. According to a press release, it happened at 3705 Irwinton Road around 11:53 p.m. on Saturday. Two men got into a fight in the parking lot and one of them...
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fight between two men at a Macon gas station left one shot and the other on the run. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies say they were called to the Marathon gas station at 3705 Irwinton Road just before midnight Saturday night.
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting left one man dead and three others injured. According to a news release, it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday. It says deputies received a call of shots fired at an abandoned home in the 300-block of Jones Avenue.
A Google Earth view of the 300 block of Jones Avenue in Macon, GAImage Screenshot by The Veracity Report via Google Earth. The shooting, which occurred at around 7:00 PM Saturday evening, is still under investigation by the Bibb County Sheriff's Department, who received a call at about that time, reporting shots fired at an abandoned home on Jones Avenue.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people were killed in a wrong-way car crash in Fulton County early Sunday morning. Atlanta Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound at Fulton Street just before 3 a.m., shutting down southbound lanes for hours. Police said the preliminary investigation revealed a driver...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A woman is recovering after neighbors said she fell through the apartment balcony in DeKalb County. Neighbors say a woman is in the hospital after she fell through her balcony in DeKalb County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “She had...
Gwinnett County Police have released the name of a man charged in a kidnapping incident and officer-involved shooting Friday evening in Lawrenceville. Jinsuk Pei, 23, of Macon, was charged with kidnapping, obstruction, aggravated assault on a police officer and interference with government property. Gwinnett County Police K9 Nitro found Pei...
ATLANTA — Two people were killed early Sunday morning in a wrong-way crash on the Downtown Connector, police said. Atlanta Police responded to a three-vehicle wreck near Fulton Street in the southbound lanes just before 3 a.m. They said the preliminary investigation revealed a driver was traveling northbound in...
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a man who hasn't been seen or heard from since the morning of May 29. According to the sheriff's office, 37-year-old Matthew Brock Mayhew walked away from his home that morning, and hasn't been in contact with his family since then.
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a shooting they say began after an argument outside an apartment complex in Decatur early Saturday morning. Officials tell CBS46 News officers responded to the Villa apartment complex on Eastwyck Circle just after midnight to a report of shots fired. When they arrived on scene, they found a man believed to be in his 20′s dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are searching for an alleged burglar they say returned to the scene of his crime to rob a Spalding County convenience store a second time. Spalding County deputies say an unidentified man burglarized a convenience store in the 3000 block of Macon Road on Wednesday. They say he came back the very next day and did the same thing.
ALBANY — A 60-year-old man was found dead in a wooded area in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department. Investigators say the person is a 60-year old white man. They are now working to contact next of kin. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Blaylock Street around...
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in his jail cell Thursday night. According to a news release, the 40-year-old man was found unconscious in his cell around 9 p.m. Attempts by deputies and medical staff to revive him...
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WGXA)-- The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is working to recover the body of a confirmed drowning victim. According to Sergeant Bubba Sanford, a teenager was fishing on the Oconee River, just below the Sinclair Dam when he fell over the railing and did not resurface. Sanford says at this time the age of the victim is unclear but as of now, they believe the Hispanic teen to be 16-years-old.
ATLANTA - Police confirmed two people were killed in an overnight wreck on the Downtown Connector at Fulton Street. All lanes southbound lanes re-opened Sunday morning after a multi-vehicle wreck shut down those lanes for hours. Investigator said two are dead but did not explain what caused the crash. This...
MACON, Ga. — A Macon man says someone shot at his home three times in two days. Jerome Burnett has lived on Washburn Street all his life. "First time this has ever happened to me, first time I have ever been in a situation like this," Burnett said. Around...
EAST POINT, Ga. — A trio of suspects are in jail after police say they stole a car and took it to a Chick-fil-A in East Point. Officers saw the gray Dodge Charger at Redwine Road and Princeton Lakes Parkway heading toward East Point at 7:13 p.m. on Friday. They learned the car had been reported stolen in Atlanta and that the occupants had been breaking into cars and stealing items.
UPDATE (6/2/22) : The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office made a fourth arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Shamarian Chatfield in 2021. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 28-year-old James Hotdric Tolliver was taken into custody without incident. he’s being held in the Bibb...
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An attempted traffic stop turned chase led to two arrests -- including one suspect wanted on multiple charges -- in Bibb County. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, on May 17 a deputy with the Sheriff's Special Response Team (SRT) spotted the wanted suspect, identified as 32-year-old Joshua Huff, in the passenger seat of a passing car.
