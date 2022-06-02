BCSO: Man hospitalized after being shot

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WGXA)-- The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is working to recover the body of a confirmed drowning victim. According to Sergeant Bubba Sanford, a teenager was fishing on the Oconee River, just below the Sinclair Dam when he fell over the railing and did not resurface. Sanford says at this time the age of the victim is unclear but as of now, they believe the Hispanic teen to be 16-years-old.

