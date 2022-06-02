Mobile home fire in Crisp County

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teen is dead while three others are hurt following a shooting Saturday evening in Macon. According to a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a Jones Avenue address just before 7 p.m. Saturday about gunshots. The person who called 911 said several people were possibly shot at an abandoned house. Investigators determined three people who had been shot drove themselves to the hospital. Deputies found a fourth person behind the house, who was later taken to the hospital and died.

MACON, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO