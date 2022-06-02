Mobile home fire in Crisp County

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspicious death is under investigation after the Albany Police Department found a body in a wooded area. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Blaylock Street around 8:20 p.m. after receiving a report that a deceased person was spotted in a wooded area. Investigators said...
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WGXA)-- The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is working to recover the body of a confirmed drowning victim. According to Sergeant Bubba Sanford, a teenager was fishing on the Oconee River, just below the Sinclair Dam when he fell over the railing and did not resurface. Sanford says at this time the age of the victim is unclear but as of now, they believe the Hispanic teen to be 16-years-old.
A Google Earth view of the 300 block of Jones Avenue in Macon, GAImage Screenshot by The Veracity Report via Google Earth. The shooting, which occurred at around 7:00 PM Saturday evening, is still under investigation by the Bibb County Sheriff's Department, who received a call at about that time, reporting shots fired at an abandoned home on Jones Avenue.
Phenix City, Ala. (WRBL) — Russell County Deputy Coroner James Blake confirmed one is dead following a three vehicle crash in Phenix City. The crash occurred late Saturday night on US 80 near Auburn Road. Blake confirms one male driver is deceased and others involved were taken to the hospital. The identity of this victim […]
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fight between two men at a Macon gas station left one shot and the other on the run. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies say they were called to the Marathon gas station at 3705 Irwinton Road just before midnight Saturday night.
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teen is dead while three others are hurt following a shooting Saturday evening in Macon. According to a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a Jones Avenue address just before 7 p.m. Saturday about gunshots. The person who called 911 said several people were possibly shot at an abandoned house. Investigators determined three people who had been shot drove themselves to the hospital. Deputies found a fourth person behind the house, who was later taken to the hospital and died.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a fire at an Albany motel early Friday morning. The Albany Police Department (APD) said the fire happened at Royal Inn Motel, 821 W. Highland Avenue, around 4 a.m. When fire crews arrived at the scene, firefighters reported heavy flames coming...
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Best Buy Distribution Center in Dublin remains shut down. The facility was closed on Thursday after more than 20 employees were exposed to an unknown powder substance. A spokesperson for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed Friday that OSHA is investigating this incident.
DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - An alligator is back in the wild after an encounter with law enforcement. The Donalsonville Police Department captured the alligator found at a resident’s home on Friday morning, according to the agency. The gator has been safely relocated to Silver Lake Wildlife Management Area.
Shortly after 5:00 P.M., on June 2, officers responded to a two-vehicle accident on Liberty Expressway. According to authorities, a blue Jeep Cherokee was travelling westbound from Blaylock on Liberty Expressway and switched from the slow to fast lane. The driver of the Jeep collided with a tractor trailer, causing...
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Have you seen this bike?. Butts County Deputies are looking for the pictured dirt bike, which was stolen from a residence off Shiloh Rd. According to a Facebook post from the Butts County Sheriff's Office, the suspect met with the seller of the dirt bike and asked for a test drive. He then drove away without returning it.
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department announced this morning that the critical missing person they were searching for was found safe. Avis McIntyre was reported missing around noon on Saturday. Police found McIntyre around 11 a.m. Sunday and confirmed she is safe.
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Ever heard the trucker term, "gator babies," referring to bits of tire tread left on the road?. Well, this time, it's a little more literal. According to a Facebook post, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office received a call about an alligator behind a big-rig on Joe Tamplin Industrial Boulevard.
Milledgeville, Ga. -- One man is dead after his motorcycle struck a tree at the intersection of Deepstep Road and Georgia Highway 24. Georgia State Patrol responded to the accident at 7:53 on Wednesday evening. According to the accident report, 37-year-old Thomas Tollison, of Milledgeville, was driving a Yamaha YZF-R1...
MACON, Ga. — South Bibb County residents plagued by flooding issues for years will get some relief, but it won’t be any time soon and will cost some neighbors part of their property. After the Macon Water Authority took over stormwater management from Macon-Bibb County in 2021, south...
Shortly after 12:30 A.M., on June 3, Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officers responded to the Dollar General on 1610 Northside Drive after receiving a call from an alarm company about a burglary in progress at the location. The alarm company was able to describe the offender and when he left...
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a man who hasn't been seen or heard from since the morning of May 29. According to the sheriff's office, 37-year-old Matthew Brock Mayhew walked away from his home that morning, and hasn't been in contact with his family since then.
