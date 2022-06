Nightly closures are planned on a portion of US-23 and Livingston County motorists and others are being advised to seek alternate routes for the next few weeks. The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing approximately $27 (m) million to resurface US-23 between Spencer Road and Clyde Road. MDOT advises that it will be closing northbound US-23 from I-96 to M-59 nightly from 9pm to 6am beginning tonight for rebuilding.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO