BTH: TN House Speaker on Guns, Crime, Abortion Bans, More

By WKNO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, the United States has been embroiled in a national debate over gun legislation. Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton says that there is...

TN Politics: Lawmakers on Guns, Term Limits, Trump Security

Democrats have launched a national effort to strengthen existing gun laws to curtail the now-weekly mass shootings taking place across the country. Only a handful of Republican leaders have joined the chorus, though polls show a majority of Americans are comfortable with common sense laws. In Tennessee, the legislature has...
'I want justice:' New Tennessee law requires violent offenders to serve full sentence

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVC) — A new Tennessee law called Truth in Sentencing requires those who are convicted of violent crimes to serve their sentence completely without the possibility of parole. Those who are convicted of lesser crimes, like aggravated assault, will serve 85% of their sentence before being eligible...
Nashville Physician Speaks Out on Gun Violence

ER physician applauds President Biden's speech, calls on Tennessee policymakers to act. A Nashville emergency room doctor who is a part of the healthcare advocacy group "Protect My Care" is calling on Tennessee policymakers to take action to address gun violence in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, TX and subsequent hospital shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Many Tennesseans rally for changes to state’s gun laws

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of people are expected to make their voices heard against gun violence in Nashville. It is just one day before the house judiciary committee plans to vote on wide-ranging gun control legislation after a number of mass shootings across the country, including in Uvalde, TX.
Chicago archbishop adds his voice to the calls for gun safety legislation

Chicago archbishop Cardinal Blase Cupich has called for gun safety legislation in the aftermath of the Uvalde shooting, which left 19 children and two teachers dead. While some cardinals have sidestepped political discussions, Cupich spoke out against gun violence on Twitter hours after the shooting at Robb Elementary School. "The...
Feds: Tennessee woman spent PPP loans on sports car, gambling

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— A Memphis woman is accused of illegally obtaining thousands of dollars in federal PPP loans, and spending the money on personal travel, concerts, gambling and a new Maserati. Kenyatta Danielle Hooper, 34, was charged by a federal grand jury in May with six counts of wire fraud. She was arrested last week, […]
Greg Abbott wants lawmakers to explore every solution to gun violence — except that one

At a certain point, you almost have to be impressed by the sheer obstinate creativity conservatives are able to muster when it comes to first justifying, and then misdirecting attention from their irrational need to own high-powered weapons of war. And nowhere in recent memory has that ingenuity been more prominently featured than among the Republican lawmakers and policy-shapers who have spent the days following the massacre of 19 children at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school desperately pivoting between a full-throated defense of all things gun-related and an equally vociferous condemnation of everything else — doors, teachers, you name it. So long as it’s not a gun, it seems, conservatives have shown themselves eager to at least consider the possibility that whatever it is shares the blame for the country’s deadliest school shooting in years.
Virginia county moves, rededicates Confederate monuments

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — A southwest Virginia county recently rededicated two Confederate monuments after relocating them from a downtown courthouse lawn to make way for construction. A ceremony was held Friday at a new park in Abingdon that was paid for by community donations, the Bristol Herald-Courier reported. One marker honors local Civil War generals. The other is a statue of a soldier holding a rifle. TV station WCYB reports the dedication included an honor guard and a gun salute. Many communities across Virginia have been removing Confederate monuments since the General Assembly gave them the ability to do so in 2020.
Tennessee's Lee signs 1-year moratorium on vehicle, motorcycle registration fees

(The Center Square) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill on Friday that will provide a one-year moratorium on all state individual automobile and motorcycle registration fees. The fees were part of a budget appropriations bill that Lee signed into law on Wednesday. Senate Bill 2491 will have...
New Virginia poll shows Democrats, Republicans in midterm dead heat

A new poll finds that congressional Democratic candidates are in a statistical dead heat (46 percent) with Republicans (45 percent) in Virginia. Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s job approval is at 43 percent, lower than polls in March and 8 percent lower than his vote share in the 2021 election. The...
