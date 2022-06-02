Barro's Pizza to donate lunch funds to AZ children's cancer foundation

With their continued commitment to helping the local community, family-owned and operated Barro’s Pizza and Pepsi are teaming up for the seventh year this June to raise money for children and families affected by pediatric cancer.

Throughout the month of June, all Barro’s Pizza locations will donate proceeds, up to $40,000, from the sale of any lunch special to the Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children, a local nonprofit whose mission is to help Arizona families with the high costs and challenging logistics while caring for their children during cancer treatment.

“We are so proud to support such an amazing organization like the Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children,” said Mike Barro, co-owner of Barro’s Pizza, in a press release. “The work they do in our community for children and their families is incredible, so each June we look forward to helping support this critical mission. Thanks to our loyal customers, we’ve raised more than $180,000 to date and look forward to this year’s fundraising efforts.”

Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children was founded in 2013 by Chrisie Funari after she lost her young daughter, Ava, to cancer. Funari traveled the country seeking the best treatments and care for her daughter. Knowing the struggle and the toll it takes on the family, Funari started the organization to empower families by ensuring they have a secure place to live, access to medical treatment and continued support, according to a press release.

They have since helped hundreds of local families and will continue to help more and more families each year.

“Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children is truly thankful for the continued support from Barro’s Pizza in partnership with Pepsi,” said Funari. “Their generosity fuels our critical support and programs that we provide to Arizona families who have a child with cancer.”

During the entire month of June, Barro’s Pizza is encouraging guests to choose from a selection of lunch specials at all locations. Lunch hours vary by location.

For more information visit barrospizza.com.