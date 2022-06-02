24-Hour Tesla Drive-In Theatre Opening In Hollywood

Photo: Getty Images

Tesla owners will be able to experience a whole new world of dining with the opening of the latest Hollywood drive-in theatre. The drive-in theatre will offer 24-hour restaurant service and will provide Tesla charging stations for customers. According to Timeout , there will be two movie screens and seating available on the rooftop. The drive-in will have a retro feel to it.

The viewing in question will feature short films, as the screens are expected to run on a 30 minute charge. Tesla has yet to comment of the creation of this unique concept for a drive-in theatre. The restaurant has not decided on an opening date and will be located at the former site of the Shakey’s Pizza Parlor in Los Angeles.

Here is what Timeout said about the opening plans of the Tesla dine-in theatre:

"The proposed 38,000-square-foot building would be slightly smaller than Shakey’s, though it would also include access to a 5,500-square-foot rooftop. Surrounding it, expect 34 parking spaces with chargers; 29 of them would be Tesla’s proprietary Superchargers, plus five spots with slower Level 2 chargers (which would presumably be usable by non-Tesla EVs). The restaurant (which would be open to the general public) and vehicle charging would operate 24 hours, while the drive-in theater would run from 7am to 11pm."

For more information on the opening visit HERE .