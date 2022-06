CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As of Friday, June 3, Mecklenburg County has moved from CDC COVID-19 community level low/green to COVID-19 community level medium/yellow. The COVID-19 community-level tool helps people decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest COVID-19 data in their community. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. The change from low to medium in the county reflects a significant increase in positive cases.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO