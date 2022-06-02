ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

This Is One Of The Best Restaurants In All Of Atlanta

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Atlanta has a wide array of Southern soul food available for locals and visitors to enjoy. The city prides itself in providing an unforgettable food experience to all. If you are looking for the best place to plan your next night out of the house, look no further than one of the best restaurants in the city.

According to Timeout , one of the best restaurants in all of Atlanta is Miller Union. Miller Union is known for using farm fresh ingredients, and for cooking up some of the best soul food in the South. The food is cooked by an award winning chef, and it shows. The most popular menu items include a grass-fed burger, duck breast, and celery cream.

Here is what Timeout had to say about one of the best restaurants in Atlanta :

"From appetizers that star farm eggs and celery cream to one of the best grass-fed burgers in town and the to-die-for duck breast, this is Southern cooking at its most elevated. Miller Union is helmed by chef Steven Satterfield, who won the 2017 James Beard Award for Best Chef Southeast, a region crammed full of exceptional talent. Do you really need another reason to make a reservation?"

For more of the best restaurants in the city visit HERE .

