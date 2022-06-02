ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Jewelry Moments From Cannes 2022

wmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo nearly no one’s surprise, this year’s Cannes Film Festival was a true mecca for all things high jewelry. The 75th installment of the chic and glamorous festival gave stars including Alicia Vikander, Elle Fanning, and Eva...

wmagazine.com

Kristen Stewart Embodies Elvis At The Crimes of the Future Premiere

It’s normal for an actor’s style to become influenced by the characters they portray, and it can often be a delight when a press tour becomes a bit of an extension of a film’s costuming. Think Blake Lively’s parade of suits while promoting A Simple Favor, or Lady Gaga’s Gucci excess last year for her various House of Gucci events. What’s a bit more rare, however, is when an actor seems to be influenced by a movie they’re not even in, which brings us to Kristen Stewart’s latest red carpet look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Savette Designer Amy Zurek Makes Handbags Into Heirlooms

Amy Zurek, founder and designer of the cult handbag label Savette, is not interested in Instagram trends. The L.A. native, who studied fine art and art history and had design stints at The Row, Khaite, and Coach, instead focuses her efforts on making Savette handbags modern heirlooms—pieces that will be handed down through generations and improve with age. As a result, their classic lines and hardware eschew the endless parade of fashion micro-trends; but despite her aversion to Insta-fame, she may still be courting it, albeit effortlessly. Savette’s chic shapes have been spotted on the arms of Emily Ratajkowski, Karlie Kloss, and Lady Gaga, just to name a few. (You may have clocked them on some of the most stylish non-celebs on your feed, as well.) We caught up with the designer for a Style Notes interview as she was preparing for the launch of her pre-fall collection, which went live on June 1st.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla surprises in bold dress for the Platinum Jubilee finale

The Duchess of Cornwall has stepped out with Prince Charles to celebrate the final day of what has been the most wonderful weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Camilla wore a statement emerald green coat dress to enjoy a busy Sunday with her husband Prince Charles. For her accessories, the Duchess opted for nude court heels and a matching handbag which complemented her outfit beautifully. It was the perfect look for the very special Big Lunch event which was held at the Oval Cricket Ground in London.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Maya Rudolph Is “the Most Famous Cheated-on Woman in the Planet” in the Loot Trailer

Apple TV’s new trailer for its upcoming series Loot immediately gives you the sense of exactly the type of person Maya Rudolph’s character, Molly Novak, is. When her husband John (played by Severance’s Adam Scott) asks what he thinks of the “new boat”—which is actually a giant yacht—that he got her for her birthday, her reply that it “looks a little small” is only just barely a joke. Her life as a billionaire is perfect—that is, until she finds out that 20 years into their marriage, Josh has started cheating. To make matters worse, his paramour is young enough to have been just a year old when they graduated from college. Molly is devastated, and the employee who calls to invite her into the office of the foundation she didn’t even know she had couldn’t have had better timing. And she’s in for a rude awakening, not just because she appears to have never worked a day in her life. “You’re like the most famous cheated-on woman on the planet,” an employee tells her, insisting that she’s now a celebrity.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Zendaya's 'Euphoria' and 'Spider-Man' win at MTV awards

Zendaya dominated the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday as her teen drama "Euphoria" and big-screen superhero blockbuster "Spider-Man: No Way Home" were voted best show and best movie respectively. Zendaya won best performance in a show for "Euphoria," HBO's often bleak and hard-hitting look at modern teen life, which also won offbeat awards for "best fight" and a new award for the best on-screen "hookup."
MOVIES

